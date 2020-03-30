Cash Baker net worth: Cash Baker is an American internet personality and musician who has a net worth of $2 million. He is best known for her popularity on TikTok.

Cash Baker was born in Tulsa, Oklahoma in March 203. He has released music with his brother Maverick Baker. Cash and Maverick released the song "The Way You Move" in 2018. Cash Baker has more than 15 million fans on TikTok where he primarily posts lip sync videos and fandubs. Baker is a motocross athlete and can often be seen riding in his videos. He has more than 1.5 million followers on Instagram. Baker's sister Lani Lynn is a model. He has collaborated with creator Lukas Daley. As a singer his musical styles include dance and electronic and his songs include "Handgestures", "Snapshot", and "Pet Portrait".