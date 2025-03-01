What is Carly Pearce's Net Worth?

Carly Pearce is a country music singer-songwriter who has a net worth of $5 million. Carly Pearce had her mainstream breakthrough in 2017 with her hit debut single, "Every Little Thing." She went on to release such successful singles as "Hide the Wine," "Next Girl," and the duets "I Hope You're Happy Now" and "Never Wanted to Be That Girl." A Grammy, ACM, and CMA Award winner, Pearce is also a member of the Grand Ole Opry.

Early Life

Carly Pearce was born as Carly Slusser on April 24, 1990 in Taylor Mill, Kentucky to Jackie and Todd. Having developed a love of country music from her grandparents, she began singing professionally as a child, and by the age of 11 was a regular performer with a bluegrass band. When she was 16, Pearce auditioned for the Country Crossroads show at Dollywood, and landed a role. She performed at Dollywood five times a week, often in multiple shows per day.

Career Beginnings

After appearing on some bluegrass albums, Pearce moved to Nashville, Tennessee at the age of 19 to pursue her own solo career in country music. Her early years in the city were rough, and she lost a developmental deal with Sony Music Nashville after her producer was fired from the label. To make ends meet, Pearce took a number of odd jobs, including cleaning Airbnb units. Meanwhile, she started networking with people in the country music industry, and eventually met Grand Ole Opry vice president and general manager Pete Fisher. Through Fisher, Pearce eventually landed a deal with record producer Busbee. In 2016, she was featured on the song "Wasn't That Drunk" by Josh Abbott Band, giving her her first radio exposure.

Career Breakthrough

Signed to Big Machine Records, Pearce had her career breakthrough in 2017 with her debut single, "Every Little Thing." Co-written by Emily Shackelton and Busbee, it was picked up by the Sirius XM country music radio station The Highway and became a major hit, peaking at number five on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart. "Every Little Thing" became the lead single of Pearce's debut studio album of the same name, which was released later in 2017. The album reached number four on the Top Country Albums chart and number 32 on the Billboard 200, and spawned a second hit single called "Hide the Wine."

Further Singles, Albums, and EP

In late 2018, Pearce released the single "Closer to You." The next year, she released the radio hit "I Hope You're Happy Now," a duet with Lee Brice. Both songs were featured on Pearce's self-titled second studio album, which came out in early 2020 and entered the Top Country Albums chart at number six. For "I Hope You're Happy Now," Pearce won ACM and CMA Awards. Her next major release was the EP "29," which was issued in early 2021. Later that year, Pearce put out her third studio album, "29: Written in Stone," which included the singles "Next Girl," "Never Wanted to Be That Girl," and "What He Didn't Do." The second single, a duet with Ashley McBryde, was particularly successful, reaching number one on the Country Airplay chart and winning the Grammy Award for Best Country Duo/Group Performance. Pearce went on to release her fourth studio album, "Hummingbird," in 2024. Its singles were "We Don't Fight Anymore" and "Truck on Fire."

Tours

Before she headlined her own tours, Pearce toured with such country acts as Brett Young, Rascal Flatts, and Luke Bryan. In 2019, she supported Jason Aldean on his Ride All Night Tour and co-headlined the Way Back Tour with Russell Dickerson. Two years later, Pearce supported Lady A on the What a Song Can Do Tour and began her first tour as a solo headlining artist, the 29 Tour. Her other headlining tours have included the Country Music Made Me Do It Tour, in 2023, and the Hummingbird World Tour, from 2024 to 2025. Pearce has also supported Kenny Chesney, Blake Shelton, and Tim McGraw.

Personal Life

In late 2018, Pearce got engaged to fellow country music singer-songwriter Michael Ray. The couple married the next year, but got divorced in 2020. Pearce went on to date professional baseball player Riley King from 2021 to 2023. After him, she began dating drummer B.C. Taylor, a member of her performing band.