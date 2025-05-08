What Carlos PenaVega's net worth?

Carlos PenaVega is an American singer-songwriter, rap artist, actor, dancer, and director who has a net worth of $6 million. That is a combined net worth with his wife, Alexa Vega.

Carlos PenaVega is an American actor, singer, and television personality best known for his role as Carlos Garcia on the Nickelodeon series "Big Time Rush" and as a member of the chart-topping boy band of the same name. In recent years, he has also become known for his work in Hallmark Channel movies and for co-starring in numerous projects with his wife, actress Alexa PenaVega. Carlos has successfully navigated the transition from teen TV star to family-friendly entertainer while continuing to grow as a performer and content creator.

Early Life and Education

Carlos Roberto Pena Jr. was born on August 15, 1989, in Columbia, Missouri, and raised in Weston, Florida. He developed a passion for performing at a young age, participating in musical theater productions like "Grease" and "Man of La Mancha" while attending Sagemont Upper School. He later studied musical theater at the Boston Conservatory but left before graduating to pursue television opportunities full-time.

Before his breakout role, PenaVega made guest appearances on shows like "ER," "Judging Amy," and "Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide," building experience as a young TV actor.

Big Time Rush

In 2009, Carlos landed the role of helmet-wearing prankster Carlos Garcia on Nickelodeon's new series "Big Time Rush." The show quickly became a massive hit among tween and teen audiences, following the fictional rise of four Minnesota friends turned boy band members in Los Angeles. PenaVega brought high energy and physical comedy to the group dynamic, playing the lovable goofball of the band.

Alongside Kendall Schmidt, James Maslow, and Logan Henderson, he also became part of the real-life pop group Big Time Rush. Their debut album, "BTR," was released in 2010 and reached No. 3 on the Billboard 200. The group followed up with "Elevate" (2011), "24/Seven" (2013), and "Another Life" (2023), and embarked on multiple sold-out tours around the world.

Carlos co-wrote several tracks and contributed vocals throughout the group's catalog, helping shape their sound during their commercial peak.

Hallmark Channel and Later Career

After "Big Time Rush" went on hiatus in 2014, PenaVega shifted gears and began starring in numerous Hallmark Channel productions, often alongside his wife, Alexa PenaVega (née Vega). The couple has co-starred in the "Picture Perfect Mysteries" series as well as holiday films like "Enchanted Christmas" and "Love at Sea." Their wholesome, family-oriented content has earned them a new fanbase and a long-standing relationship with the Hallmark brand.

In 2015, Carlos competed on Season 21 of "Dancing with the Stars," finishing in fourth place. That same season, Alexa also competed—marking the first time a married couple appeared on the show simultaneously.

Carlos has also done voice work, including roles in animated series like "The Loud House," and continues to make music with both Big Time Rush and independently.

Personal Life

Carlos married Alexa Vega in 2014, and the two officially combined their last names to become PenaVega. They are devout Christians and often speak publicly about their faith and values. The couple has three children—Ocean, Kingston, and Rio—and they have become popular lifestyle influencers through their YouTube channel and social media presence, where they share family life, travel, music, and parenting content.

They live in Maui, Hawaii, where they focus on raising their children away from the chaos of Hollywood while maintaining active careers in entertainment.