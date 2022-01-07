Carla Bruni Net Worth:

What is Carla Bruni's Net Worth?

Carla Bruni is an Italian-French singer, songwriter, and fashion model. Carla Bruni has a net worth of $12 million. She achieved fame in 2003 with her debut album, "Quelqu'un m'a dit," which spent 34 weeks on the top 10 of the French Album Chart. In 2008, Bruni became even more famous when she married the president of France, Nicolas Sarkozy.

Early Life

Carla Bruni was born as Carla Gilberta Bruni Tedeschi on December 23, 1967 in Turin, Italy. Her mother, Marisa, was a concert pianist, while her adoptive legal father, Alberto, was an industrialist and classical composer. Bruni's biological father was grocery magnate Maurizio Remmert, who had had an affair with her mother earlier on. Bruni has a sister, filmmaker and actress Valeria, and had a brother named Virginio who passed away from HIV/AIDS complications. She is the heiress to the fortune of the Italian tire manufacturer CEAT, which was founded in the 1920s by her grandfather. At the age of seven, Bruni moved with her family to France, and attended the boarding school Château Mont-Choisi in nearby Lausanne, Switzerland. She later relocated to Paris to study art and architecture, but dropped out at age 19 to pursue her career as a model.

Career Beginnings in Modeling

In 1987, Bruni signed with the City Models agency. Early on, she modeled in campaigns for Guess? jeans after being noticed by the brand's creative director and president Paul Marciano. Bruni went on to work for numerous famous fashion houses and designers, including Givenchy, Christian Lacroix, John Galliano, Christian Dior, Chanel, and Versace. By the 90s, she was one of the highest-earning fashion models in the world.

Music Breakthroughs

Bruni left the world of fashion in 1997 to pursue a career in music. Her first project was Julien Clerc's 2000 album "Si j'étais elle," for which she contributed lyrics. However, Bruni's breakthrough came three years later, when she released her hit debut album "Quelqu'un m'a dit." Debuting at number one on the French Album Chart, it went on to spend a total of 34 weeks in the top 10. The album also cracked the top 10 in Switzerland, Germany, Italy, Chile, and Portugal.

Further Music Career

In 2005, Bruni wrote the lyrics for the majority of Louis Bertignac's album "Longtemps." The next year, she recorded an English-language translation of Serge Gainsbourg's song "Ces petits riens" for the tribute album "Monsieur Gainsbourg Revisited." Bruni subsequently released her second album, "No Promises," in 2007, which is notable for all of its tracks being adapted from famous poems. In 2008, she released her third album, "Comme si de rien n'était." The following year, Bruni recorded a duet with Harry Connick Jr. for the French version of his album "Your Songs." Later, in 2013, she released "Little French Songs," her fourth studio album. Four years later, she released an album of covers entitled "French Touch." A self-titled album subsequently came out in 2020.

Other Media Appearances

In 1994, Bruni made an uncredited appearance as herself in Robert Altman's film "Prêt-à-Porter." Four years later, she appeared again as herself in the French comedy "Paparazzi." Bruni had her biggest film role in 2011, when she played a docent at the Musée Rodin in Woody Allen's Oscar-winning fantasy comedy "Midnight in Paris." On television, she presented the three-part music series "Postcards from Paris" in 2014, and presented another three-part music series, "C'est La Vie," in 2018.

Personal Life

At a dinner party in 2007, Bruni met recently divorced president of France, Nicolas Sarkozy. After dating for a little bit, the two married in February of 2008. Bruni attended her husband on his many state visits, and often made a splash due to her fashion choices. In 2011, she and Sarkozy had a daughter named Giulia. Bruni also has a son named Aurélien from her former relationship with professor Raphaël Enthoven. Earlier in her life, when she was still modeling, Bruni had dated singers Mick Jagger and Eric Clapton.

Although she is married to Sarkozy, Bruni has often held political views conflicting with his own. Before the two were married, she stated that she would have voted for his opponent Ségolène Royal in the French presidential election. Generally, Bruni has embraced the political left, however she also defended Sarkozy and the Union for a Popular Movement during and after her tenure as First Lady of France.

Philanthropy

Among her other endeavors, Bruni is well known for her extensive work in charity and philanthropy. In 2008, she became a world ambassador for the protection of mothers and children against HIV, and the year after that, founded the Carla Bruni-Sarkozy Foundation to champion global cultural access for all. Bruni is also an avid supporter of the Born HIV Free campaign, the nonprofit AIDES, the Nelson Mandela Foundation, War Child, and various animal rights causes. She has represented the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria, and has traveled to Africa with the organization.