What is Carín León's Net Worth?

Carín León is a Mexican singer-songwriter who has a net worth of $10 million. Carín León is known for regional Mexican music. After performing in the band Grupo Arranke for seven years, he began his solo career in 2018 and subsequently released such albums as "El Malo," "Inédito," and "Colmillo de Leche." León's hit songs include "Que Vuelvas," "Primera Cita," and "Según Quién."

Early Life

Carín León was born as Óscar Armando Díaz de León Huez on July 26, 1989 in Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico. His parents are Carmen and Óscar, and he has a brother named Luis. When he was 15, León began playing the guitar.

First Bands

León's first band was Los Reales. After that, in 2010, he founded the band Grupo Arranke with four of his friends. The band gained recognition with its song "A Través del Vaso." León performed with Grupo Arranke for seven years before pursuing his solo career in 2018.

Start of Solo Career

León launched his solo career with a solo recording of his former band's song "A Través del Vaso." He went on to embark on a tour, and turned some of his performances into live albums. In 2018, León released such live albums as "Desvelada con Banda y Mariachi," "A Puro Pelo," and "Amanecida con Todo y con Todos." The following year, he released his debut studio album, "El Malo." In 2020, León released more live albums of his concerts, including "Borrachera con Taka Takas" and two volumes of "Encerrados Pero Enfiestados."

Solo Career Breakthroughs

León had a big year in 2021, achieving his first charting song on the Mexico Songs chart with "El Toxico," a collaboration with the band Grupo Firme. Also that year, he scored hits with his cover versions of Noelia's "Tú" and Extreme's "More Than Words," and released his second studio album, "Inédito." León continued his success in 2022. With the American band Grupo Frontera, he recorded the songs "No Es Por Aca" and "Que Vuelvas," both of which later appeared on Grupo Frontera's debut studio album "El Comienzo." The latter song became León's first to crack the Billboard Hot 100, peaking at number 50. Also in 2022, he appeared on NPR's "Tiny Desk Concerts" series. León's impressive year was capped off by a Latin Grammy Award for Best Regional Mexican Song for "Como lo Hice Yo," a collaboration with Matisse and Édgar Barrera.

In the spring of 2023, León released his third studio album, "Colmillo de Leche," which peaked at number 184 on the Billboard 200 and number five on the Regional Mexican Albums chart. The album was supported by the successful single "Primera Cita," which reached number two on the Mexico Songs chart. A few months later, León and Colombian singer Maluma released the song "Según Quién," which appeared on Maluma's sixth album, "Don Juan." The song peaked at number five on the Mexico Songs chart. León went on a tour of Central and South America over the ensuing months, beginning in Costa Rica in October. Meanwhile, his and Grupo Frontera's song "Que Vuelvas" spent six weeks at number one on the Regional Mexican Airplay chart. León also released the live album "U.V.V. Vol. 8."

Personal Life

With his wife Isabel Alejandra Esquer, whom he married in 2021, León has two children.