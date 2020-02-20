Candice Night net worth: Candice Night is an American singer, songwriter, and musician who has a net worth of $16 million. That is a combined net worth with her husband. She is perhaps best known for being a member of the group Blackmore's Night with her husband Ritchie Blackmore.

Candice Night was born in Hauppauge, New York in May 1971. She plays many instruments including the shawm, pennywhistle, rauschpfeife, hurdy-gurdy, cornamuse, recorder, and gemshorn. Night became a model at 12 years old and appeared in commercials and print ad and hosted a radio show. The Celtic rock band Blackmore's Night formed in 1997 and released their debut studio album Shadow of the Moon the same year. The band released the album Under a Violet Moon in 1999 and their 2001 album Fires at Midnight reached #9 in Germany. Blackmore's Night released the albums Ghost of a Rose in 2003, The Village Lanterne in 2006, Winter Carols in 2006, Secret Voyage in 2008, Autumn Sky in 2010, Dancer and the Moon in 2013, and All Our Yesterdays in 2015. Candice Night released her debut studio album Reflections in 2011 and the album Starlight Starbright in 2015.