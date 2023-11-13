Burna Boy Net Worth

What is Burna Boy's Net Worth?

Burna Boy is a Nigerian singer-songwriter and record producer who has a net worth of $12 million. Burna Boy rose to fame with his 2012 single "Like to Party," from his debut studio album "L.I.F.E." He has released many successful albums since then, including "Outside," "African Giant," "Twice as Tall," and "Love, Damini." Burna Boy has earned numerous accolades for his work, including Grammy and BET Awards.

Early Life and Education

Burna Boy, whose real name is Damini Ogulu, was born on July 2, 1991 in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Nigeria. His parents are Bose, an academic and businesswoman, and Samuel, a manager of a welding company. As a kid, Ogulu made music using the digital audio workstation FL Studio. He was educated in Nigeria at Corona Secondary School in Agbara before relocating to London, England to continue his studies. For his higher education, Ogulu studied at the University of Sussex and Oxford Brookes University. He later returned to Nigeria and did a year-long internship at the radio station Rhythm 93.7 FM.

Studio Albums

Burna Boy released his debut studio album, "L.I.F.E," in 2013. It was supported by five singles, including the hit "Like to Party." The following year, Burna Boy left his label Aristokrat Records. In early 2015, he founded the label Spaceship Entertainment, through which he released his second studio album, "On a Spaceship." Next came his debut EP, "Redemption." Burna Boy had his biggest success yet with his third studio album, "Outside," which was released in early 2018. The album debuted at number three on the Billboard Reggae Albums chart and won Album of the Year at the Nigeria Entertainment Awards. Burna Boy released his fourth studio album, "African Giant," in 2019. In addition to winning Album of the Year at the All Africa Music Awards, it earned a Grammy nomination for Best World Music Album.

Burna Boy continued his critical and commercial success with his fifth studio album, "Twice as Tall." Released in the summer of 2020, it debuted atop the Billboard World Albums chart, and went on to win the Grammy Award for Best Global Music Album. With his sixth studio album, 2022's "Love, Damini," Burna Boy had his highest-charting album yet on the Billboard 200, at number 14. Moreover, it was the highest debut ever for an African album on the chart. In the summer of 2023, Burna Boy released his seventh studio album, "I Told Them…," which reached number one on the UK Albums chart. The album features guest appearances by such artists as 21 Savage, J. Cole, and RZA.

Collaborations and Featured Appearances

Burna Boy has collaborated with many other artists from a variety of genres. In early 2018, he was featured on the song "Sunshine Riptide" by the American rock band Fall Out Boy. The next year, Burna Boy collaborated with the production duo DJDS on the four-track EP "Steel & Copper," and was featured alongside English singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran on rapper Stormzy's single "Own It."

In 2020, Burna Boy was featured on the remix of Master KG's song "Jerusalema," and was also featured on Sam Smith's single "My Oasis." His featured appearances in 2021 included Justin Bieber's "Loved by You" and Jon Bellion's "I Feel It." Among Burna Boy's other notable collaborations is "Talibans II," which is a remix of Byron Messia's song "Talibans," and "Burna Boy Interlude," which appears on Diddy's "The Love Album: Off the Grid."

Honors and Awards

Burna Boy has received many accolades and honors, including Grammy, BET, All Africa Music, Ghana Music, and Soundcity MVP Awards. In 2022, he was awarded Nigeria's Order of the Federal Republic for his contributions to music.

Shooting Incident

In mid-2022, Burna Boy's armed security escorts allegedly shot and wounded two people at a Lagos nightclub. Reportedly, the incident began after the wife of one of the victims declined Burna Boy's invitation to join him in the club's VIP section. Five of the singer's security guards were subsequently arrested and charged with attempted murder. Later, the woman whose husband was shot in the incident accused Burna Boy and his family of trying to silence them with hush money.

Personal Life

From 2018 to 2022, Burna Boy was in a relationship with British rapper and singer Stefflon Don.