What is Bryson Tiller's Net Worth?

Bryson Tiller is a singer-songwriter and rapper who has a net worth of $4 million. Bryson Tiller rose to prominence in 2015 with his debut single, "Don't," from his debut studio album, "Trapsoul." He has since released such albums as "True to Self" and "Anniversary," as well as his first EP, "A Different Christmas." Tiller has also appeared on multiple songs by DJ Khaled and H.E.R., including their singles "Wild Thoughts" and "Could've Been," respectively.

Early Life and Education

Bryson Tiller was born on January 2, 1993 in Louisville, Kentucky. When he was four years old, his mother passed away, and he was subsequently brought up by his grandmother. He has three brothers. As a teenager, Tiller attended Iroquois High School, from which he dropped out. He eventually graduated in 2020.

Albums, Mixtapes, and EP

Tiller began his music career in 2011 with his debut mixtape, "Killer Instinct Vol. 1." He rose to prominence four years later with his debut single, "Don't," which reached number 13 on the Billboard Hot 100. It became the lead single from his debut studio album, "Trapsoul," which came out later in the year. "Trapsoul" was a major hit, reaching number eight on the Billboard 200 and number two on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. For the album's second single, "Exchange," Tiller earned his first Grammy Award nomination, for Best R&B Song. He continued his success with his second studio album, "True to Self," which debuted atop the Billboard 200 in 2017. The album was supported by the singles "Somethin Tells Me" and "Run Me Dry."

Tiller released his third studio album, "Anniversary," in 2020; it marked the fifth anniversary of his debut album. Preceded by the singles "Inhale" and "Always Forever," it debuted at number five on the Billboard 200. Tiller's next big release was his mixtape "Killer Instinct 2: The Nightmare Before," which was released in 2021, a decade after its predecessor. Also that year, he released his debut EP, "A Different Christmas," which was also his first Christmas album. In 2023, Tiller released the mixtapes "Slum Tiller, Volume One" and "Slum Tiller, Volume 2" on SoundCloud. He released a third volume in early 2024. Shortly after that, Tiller released his self-titled fourth studio album, which was supported by the singles "Outside," "Whatever She Wants," and "Calypso."

Bryson Tiller

Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images

Tiller has had many featured appearances on songs by other artists. In 2016, he was featured alongside fellow rapper Future on DJ Khaled's song "Ima Be Alright," from the album "Major Key." Also that year, Tiller was featured on Travis Scott's song "First Take." In 2017, he reunited with DJ Khaled for the artist's single "Wild Thoughts," which also featured Rihanna. The song reached number two on the Billboard Hot 100 and number one on the UK Singles Chart.

In 2018, Tiller appeared on H.E.R.'s song "Could've Been," which later received two Grammy Award nominations. The next year, he was featured on Summer Walker's hit song "Playing Games," from her debut studio album "Over It." Other notable songs on which Tiller has been featured include Jack Harlow's "Thru the Night"; Wale's "Love… (Her Fault)"; H.E.R.'s "I Can Have It All"; Diddy's "Gotta Move On"; and Chris Brown's "Need You Right Here."

Style and Influences

Tiller has described his own music as "trap and hip hop-influenced R&B." His style has been likened to that of Drake, Tory Lanez, and Jeremih, among other artists. In terms of his major musical influences, Tiller has cited such artists as Omarion, Lil Wayne, and Chris Brown. He has also mentioned Rihanna, Jay-Z, Usher, and Jazmine Sullivan, among others, as being formative to his work and musical sensibilities.

Personal Life

Tiller has two daughters, one with Kendra Bailey. He remains a relatively secretive person, and has stated that he will "probably never" do interviews on camera because he wants to be "a shadowy figure."

