What is Bruce Foxton's net worth?

Bruce Foxton is an English singer, songwriter, and musician who has a net worth of $8 million. Bruce Foxton established himself as one of the most distinctive bassists in British rock as a founding member of The Jam, where his thunderous bass lines and backing vocals were crucial components of the band's signature sound. Known for his powerful playing style and impressive stage presence, Foxton's work on classics like "Down in the Tube Station at Midnight" and "Start!" helped define the band's sonic identity. After The Jam's dissolution in 1982, he pursued various musical ventures, including a solo career and membership in Stiff Little Fingers, while maintaining the musical legacy of The Jam through various projects and collaborations.

Early Life and Formation of The Jam

Born on September 1, 1955, in Woking, Surrey, Bruce Foxton grew up in the same working-class community as Paul Weller. Originally learning to play guitar, he switched to bass when joining The Jam in 1974. The transition proved fortuitous, as his distinctive bass playing would become one of the group's defining features. Working alongside drummer Rick Buckler, Foxton created a powerful rhythm section that gave The Jam much of its musical muscle.

The Jam Years (1974-1982)

During his time with The Jam, Foxton's contributions went far beyond just playing bass. His high-energy performance style, marked by his trademark "jumping splits" on stage, became a visual hallmark of the band's live shows. He also wrote several songs for the group, including "News of the World" and "Smithers-Jones," the latter becoming one of The Jam's most beloved B-sides and later re-recorded with strings for the "Setting Sons" album.

Foxton's bass playing style, influenced by Motown's James Jamerson and The Who's John Entwistle, brought a melodic complexity to The Jam's sound that set them apart from their punk contemporaries. His work on songs like "Down in the Tube Station at Midnight" and "Town Called Malice" demonstrated his ability to create basslines that were both musically sophisticated and immediately memorable.

Post-Jam Career

Following The Jam's breakup in 1982, Foxton launched a solo career, releasing the album "Touch Sensitive" in 1984, which included the UK Top 40 single "This Is The Way." He then joined Irish punk band Stiff Little Fingers in 1990, remaining with them for fifteen years and contributing to several albums.

In the late 2000s, Foxton and Buckler reunited to form From The Jam, performing the band's classic material for enthusiastic audiences. Initially met with skepticism, the project proved successful in keeping The Jam's music alive for both original fans and new generations. While Buckler eventually departed, Foxton continued with the project, touring extensively and maintaining the band's musical legacy.

Reconciliation and Later Work

Perhaps the most significant development in Foxton's later career was his reconciliation with Paul Weller after years of estrangement following The Jam's breakup. This led to musical collaboration, with Foxton appearing on Weller's 2010 album "Wake Up the Nation" and subsequent live performances. In 2012, Foxton released "Back in the Room," his first solo album in 30 years, which featured contributions from Weller and demonstrated his continued creative vitality.

Legacy

Bruce Foxton's importance to British rock extends beyond his technical skill as a bassist. His distinctive playing style influenced countless musicians, while his commitment to The Jam's musical legacy has helped maintain the band's relevance for new generations of fans. Through his work with From The Jam and his solo projects, he has proven himself a guardian of the mod revival movement's musical heritage while continuing to create new music.

His bass playing techniques and melodic approach have inspired many subsequent British rock bassists, and his compositions for The Jam demonstrate a songwriting talent that perhaps deserved more recognition. While often overshadowed by Weller in discussions of The Jam, Foxton's contributions to the band's sound and success were essential and continue to be celebrated by music fans and fellow musicians alike.

Today, Foxton remains active in the music scene, continuing to tour with From The Jam and collaborate with other artists, maintaining his position as one of British rock's most respected bass players and a crucial figure in the history of mod revival music.