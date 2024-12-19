What is Brian McFadden's Net Worth?

Brian McFadden is an Irish singer-songwriter who has a net worth of $18 million.

Brian McFadden rose to fame in the late 1990s as a member of the Irish boy band Westlife. With the group, he released five consecutive number-one albums in Ireland: "Westlife" (1999), "Coast to Coast" (2000), "World of Our Own" (2001), "Unbreakable – The Greatest Hits Volume 1" (2002), and "Turnaround" (2003). After leaving the group in 2004, McFadden embarked on a solo career, and released such albums as "Irish Son" (2004), "Set in Stone" (2008), and "Wall of Soundz" (2010).

Early Life and Education

Brian McFadden was born on April 12, 1980 in Dublin, Ireland. He has a younger sister named Susan. Both interested in acting and singing, they attended the Billie Barry Stage School. This led to McFadden landing roles on both stage and television, including a role on the teen television show "Finbar's Class." Later, in early 1998, he formed a pop-R&B group with two of his friends called Cartel.

Westlife

In the summer of 1998, McFadden auditioned for a new Irish boy band called Westlife. He ended up joining the group consisting of Kian Egan, Mark Feehily, Shane Filan, and Nicky Byrne. Westlife hit it big with its first single, "Swear it Again," which came out in the spring of 1999. The song became the first of the group's 16 number-one singles in Ireland and 14 number-one singles in the UK, and also its only single to chart in the US, peaking at number 20 on the Billboard Hot 100. "Swear it Again" became the lead single from Westlife's eponymous debut album, which came out in late 1999. The album was a massive hit, and spawned four additional number-one hit singles in the UK: "If I Let You Go," "Flying Without Wings," "I Have a Dream"/"Seasons in the Sun," and "Fool Again."

Westlife continued its incredible success with its second album, "Coast to Coast," which was released in late 2000. A number-one album in Ireland and the UK, it launched the hit singles "Against All Odds," "My Love," "What Makes a Man," "I Lay My Love on You," and "When You're Looking Like That." Westlife had another number-one album in 2001 with "World of Our Own." The following year, the group released its first greatest hits album. In late 2003, Westlife released its fourth studio album, "Turnaround," which was yet another number-one hit in Ireland and the UK. It spawned the successful singles "Hey Whatever," "Mandy," and "Obvious." In early 2004, just three weeks after Westlife embarked on a world tour, McFadden left the group so he could spend more time with his family and work on solo projects.

Solo Career

After leaving Westlife, McFadden signed with Sony BMG to embark on his solo career. He had immediate success with his debut solo single, "Real to Me," which reached number one in Ireland, the UK, Denmark, and Norway. The song was subsequently included on McFadden's debut solo album, "Irish Son," released in late 2004. Another single from the album was "Almost Here," a duet with Australian singer Delta Goodrem; it peaked at number one in Ireland and Australia. Over the following years, McFadden wrote songs for various other artists, including Il Divo and Girls Aloud. In 2007, after having left Sony BMG, McFadden established his own label, BMF Records, and released the single "Like Only a Woman Can." He went on to release his second solo album, "Set in Stone," in 2008; it peaked at number five in Australia.

In 2010, McFadden had a number-one single in Australia with "Just Say So," featuring American rapper Kevin Rudolf. The song became the lead single from his third solo album, "Wall of Soundz." In early 2011, McFadden released the single "Just the Way You Are (Drunk at the Bar)," which attracted major controversy for lyrics that many interpreted as glorifying date rape. He subsequently released the singles "Come Party" and "That's How Life Goes." In early 2012, he released the single "Wrap My Arms" in Australia. A year later, McFadden put out his fourth solo album, "The Irish Connection," featuring covers of his favorite Irish songs. He didn't release another solo album until early 2019, with "Otis," which consists of covers of songs by various titans of soul music in the 1950s and '60s, including Otis Redding.

Boyzlife

In 2016, McFadden formed the musical duo Boyzlife with Keith Duffy, formerly of the boy band Boyzone. The pair released their debut album, "Strings Attached," in 2020. Boyzlife's next album was "Old School," which came out in 2022.

Television Career

In 2008, McFadden began co-hosting the Australian reality television series "Football Superstar" with Amy Taylor. He returned for the second season in 2009, co-hosting with Lee Furlong. In 2010, McFadden became a judge on "Australia's Got Talent," replacing Red Symons. He ultimately served as a judge on the show for three years. In 2013, with his then-wife Vogue Williams, McFadden competed on the ITV dance competition show "Stepping Out," and finished in second place.

In 2014, McFadden co-hosted the Channel 5 dating game show "Stand By Your Man" with Laura Jackson, and began hosting the daytime ITV cooking game show "Who's Doing the Dishes?" He continued hosting the latter until its conclusion in 2016. Meanwhile, in 2015, McFadden competed on the ITV talent show "Get Your Act Together," and in early 2016 he competed in the third season of the Channel 4 show "The Jump." At the end of the decade, McFadden competed in season 11 of "Dancing on Ice"; with his professional partner Alex Murphy, he came in fourth place.

Personal Life

McFadden married his first wife, singer Kerry Katona, in early 2002. They had two daughters before divorcing in 2006. McFadden went on to get engaged to singer-songwriter Delta Goodrem, but the couple ended their relationship in 2011. The next year, McFadden wed model Vogue Williams; they eventually separated in 2015 before divorcing in 2017. In late 2019, McFadden announced his engagement to P.E. teacher Danielle Parkinson. Following a tragic miscarriage, the pair had a daughter in 2021.