Brett Young Net Worth:

What is Brett Young's Net Worth?

Brett Young is an American country music singer and songwriter who has a net worth of $3 million. Brett Young had his commercial breakthrough in 2016 with his self-titled six-song EP. From the EP, he had hit singles with "Sleep Without You" and "In Case You Didn't Know." Young has since released such successful major-label studio albums as "Ticket to L.A." and "Weekends Look a Little Different These Days."

Early Life and Education

Brett Young was born on March 23, 1981 in Anaheim, California. As a teenager, he went to Calvary Chapel High School in Costa Mesa. There, Young pitched for the school baseball team and led the team to a CIF championship. He subsequently went to the University of Mississippi on a baseball scholarship after declining pre-draft selections by the MLB's Tampa Bay Devil Rays and Minnesota Twins. Following his one season at Ole Miss, Young transferred to Irvine Valley College, and then to California State University, Fresno. At the latter school, his baseball career came to an end due to an elbow injury in 2003.

Albums and EPs

With his baseball career curtailed, Young took up songwriting. In 2007, he independently released a four-song EP, and in 2011 released the EPs "Make Believe" and "Acoustic." Those were followed by the EP "Supposed to Be" in 2012 and the albums "On Fire" and "Broken Down" in 2013. Young had his commercial breakthrough in 2016 with his self-titled six-song EP, which spawned the hit singles "Sleep Without You" and "In Case You Didn't Know." The latter song reached number one on the Billboard Country Airplay chart and number two on the Hot Country Songs chart; it also made it to number one on the Canada Country chart. In early 2017, Young released his self-titled debut major-label studio album, which came out via Big Machine Records. It was also a major hit, debuting at number two on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart and spawning the hit singles "Mercy" and "Like I Loved You."

Young's second studio album on the Big Machine label, "Ticket to L.A.," came out in late 2018. Another big hit for the artist, it debuted at number one on the Top Country Albums chart. Moreover, the album launched the number-one country singles "Here Tonight" and "Catch," both of which were certified Platinum. In 2019, Young released the EP "The Acoustic Sessions." Next, in 2021, he released his third Big Machine album, "Weekends Look a Little Different These Days." The album spawned the number-one country single "Lady," and also featured the singles "Not Yet" and "You Didn't." Later in 2021, Young released the album "Brett Young & Friends Sing the Christmas Classics."

Other Music Contributions

Young has been a featured artist on some songs by other singers. In 2020, he was featured on the song "I Do" from Norwegian singer Astrid S's debut studio album "Leave it Beautiful." The same year, he recorded the Christian song "Be the Moon" with Chris Tomlin and Cassadee Pope. In 2022, Young was featured on Ashley Cooke's song "Never Til Now" from her album "Already Drank That Beer."

Television Appearances

Young has made some appearances on television during his career. He first appeared, as a performer, on the reality series "Chrisley Knows Best" in 2014. Young had a bigger year on the small screen in 2019, when he made guest appearances in the 17th season of "American Idol" and the 23rd season of "The Bachelor." Additionally, he performed alongside Brooks & Dunn and Boyz II Men on the program "CMT Crossroads."

Awards and Nominations

For his breakout between 2016 and 2017, Young earned an Academy of Country Music Award nomination for New Male Vocalist of the Year and a Country Music Association Award nomination for New Artist of the Year. In 2018, he won the Academy of Country Music Award for New Male Vocalist of the Year. The same year, Young received a CMT Music Award nomination for Video of the Year for "Mercy."

Personal Life

In 2018, Brett Young married his girlfriend Taylor Mills in Palm Desert, California. They had a daughter named Presley the following year and another daughter named Rowan in 2021.