What is Bobby Sherman's net worth?

Bobby Sherman is an American singer and actor who has a net worth of $8 million. Bobby Sherman emerged as one of America's most beloved teen idols during the late 1960s and early 1970s, captivating audiences with his boyish charm, musical talents, and acting skills. Rising to fame initially through television appearances, Sherman quickly established himself as a multi-faceted entertainer, releasing a string of Top 40 hits, including "Little Woman," "Julie, Do Ya Love Me," and "Easy Come, Easy Go." In total, he had 12 gold records (4 albums and 8 singles).

His heartthrob status was cemented through starring roles in popular television series like "Here Come the Brides" and "Getting Together." Beyond his entertainment career, Sherman demonstrated remarkable versatility by transitioning to a life of public service as a trained EMT and police officer. His journey from teen magazine cover boy to dedicated first responder represents one of the more unusual and inspiring second acts in show business, showcasing a man who found fulfillment beyond the fleeting spotlight of fame.

Early Life and Career Beginnings

Born Robert Cabot Sherman Jr. on July 22, 1943, in Santa Monica, California, Bobby Sherman showed musical aptitude from an early age. He learned to play multiple instruments as a child, including the trumpet, clarinet, and guitar. After graduating from Birmingham High School in Van Nuys, Sherman attended Pierce College while pursuing his interest in music.

His entertainment career began unexpectedly in 1962 when he was discovered while performing at a Hollywood party. This led to an appearance on "American Bandstand" and a contract with Decca Records, though his early recordings failed to chart significantly. Sherman's breakthrough came when he was cast as a regular on the television variety show "Shindig!" (1964-1966), where his musical performances and affable personality caught the attention of both television producers and teenage viewers.

Rise to Teen Idol Status

Sherman's career skyrocketed when he was cast as logger Jeremy Bolt in the ABC television series "Here Come the Brides" (1968-1970). The show, set in 19th-century Seattle, showcased Sherman's acting abilities and musical talents. His character's romantic storylines and frequent singing opportunities transformed him into a bona fide teen idol virtually overnight.

Capitalizing on his television popularity, Sherman returned to music with remarkable success. His 1969 single "Little Woman" reached No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100, followed by other hits including "Julie, Do Ya Love Me" (No. 5), "Easy Come, Easy Go" (No. 9), and "La La La (If I Had You)" (No. 9). Between 1969 and 1971, Sherman sold over five million records and was awarded seven gold singles.

At the height of his fame, Sherman's face adorned countless teen magazines, and his fan club reportedly had over 10 million members. He starred in another television series, "Getting Together" (1971-1972), a spin-off from "The Partridge Family," further solidifying his place in the pantheon of teen idols.

Beyond Entertainment: A Second Career

As the 1970s progressed and musical tastes changed, Sherman's recording career began to cool. He continued to make television appearances and perform concerts but gradually stepped back from the entertainment industry. What came next, however, revealed much about Sherman's character and values.

In 1974, after a life-threatening incident involving his son, Sherman became certified as an Emergency Medical Technician (EMT). This wasn't merely a hobby—he committed himself to this new calling with the same dedication he had shown to entertainment. Sherman served as a medical training officer for the Los Angeles Police Department and established the Bobby Sherman Volunteer EMT Foundation, which provided first aid services at public events throughout Los Angeles.

Taking his public service even further, Sherman was sworn in as a police officer with the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department in the 1990s, working in their Reserve Forces Bureau. His expertise in emergency medical services made him a valuable resource for training fellow officers.

Personal Life and Legacy

Sherman married Patti Carnel in 1971, and they had two sons before divorcing in 1979. In 2010, he married Brigitte Poublon. Throughout his adult life, Sherman has maintained a relatively private personal existence, a stark contrast to his years in the spotlight.

While he occasionally participated in nostalgia tours and fan conventions in the 1990s and 2000s, Sherman has largely embraced his life beyond showbusiness. He has occasionally reflected on his time as a teen idol with good humor and perspective, acknowledging both the extraordinary opportunities and the inevitable challenges of early fame.

Encino Home & Disneyland Replica

In 1971, Bobby paid $65,000 for a property in Encino, California. He still owns this home today, and it is likely worth around $2 million. In the years after he purchased the property, Bobby hand-crafted a perfect 1/5 model replica of Disneyland's Main Street.