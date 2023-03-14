Bobby Caldwell Net Worth

What was Bobby Caldwell's net worth?

Bobby Caldwell was an American singer and songwriter who had a net worth of $8 million at the time of his death. Bobby Caldwell died on March 14, 2023 at the age of 71. His styles included blue-eyed soul, smooth jazz, pop rock, and adult contemporary. His self-titled debut studio album was released in 1978 and reached #7 on the R&B Albums chart as well as #21 on the US Albums chart. Caldwell also released the albums Cat in the Hat in 1980, Carry On in 1982, August Moon in 1984, Heart of Mine in 1988, Stuck on You in 1991 which reached #5 on the US Jazz Albums chart, Where is Love in 1993, Soul Survivor in 1995, Blue Condition in 1996, Come Rain or Shine in 1999, Perfect Island Night sin 2005, The Consummate Caldwell in 2010, House of Cards in 2012, After Dark in 2014, and Cool Uncle in 2015.

Bobby's best known single "What You Won't Do for Love" reached #9 on the US Pop chart, #6 on the US R&B chart, and #10 on the US A/C chart. The song has been sampled by many artists including Aaliyah, Da Brat and Mariah Carey, 2Pac, Master P, and Gym Class Heroes. His songs "My Flame" and "Open Your Eyes" have also been featured by the likes of Notorious B.I.G., Common, and John Legend.

Early Life

Robert Hunter Caldwell was born to parents who were both involved in the music industry. His mother was a singer and his father was a composer and conductor, and Caldwell was exposed to music from a young age. He began playing piano at age 8 and later learned to play guitar and drums. Caldwell's family moved to Miami, Florida, when he was a teenager, and he began playing in local bands and performing at clubs and bars. After graduating from high school, Caldwell briefly attended college before deciding to pursue a career in music full-time.

Career

Caldwell's career began in the 1970s when he signed with TK Records, a Miami-based label known for its work in the funk and disco genres. He released his debut album, "What You Won't Do for Love," in 1978, which included the hit title track that became a massive commercial success. The album's unique blend of jazz, pop, and R&B earned Caldwell critical acclaim and helped to establish him as a rising star in the music industry.

Caldwell continued to release albums throughout the 1980s and 1990s, experimenting with different genres and collaborating with other artists. He also wrote and produced music for other artists, including Chicago and Neil Diamond.

Biggest Hits

Caldwell's biggest hit came in the form of his 1978 single "What You Won't Do for Love," which became a classic in the R&B and pop genres. The song has been covered by numerous artists over the years and remains one of Caldwell's most popular tracks. Other notable hits from Caldwell's career include "My Flame," "All or Nothing at All," and "Heart of Mine." Caldwell's music is known for its soulful vocals, catchy melodies, and unique blend of genres, and continues to be celebrated by fans and critics alike.

Personal Life

Caldwell's personal life has been relatively private, but he was married to his wife Mary for many years and had two children. He was involved in various philanthropic efforts throughout his career, and has donated money and resources to organizations that support music education and healthcare. Caldwell's love of music remained the driving force behind his career, and he continued to perform and record music up to the end of his life in March 2023.