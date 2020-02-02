Blackbear net worth: Blackbear is an American musician, singer, songwriter, and record producer who has a net worth of $5 million. He is best known for his singles "Do Re Mi" and "Hot Girl Bummer".

Blackbear was born in Pittston, Pennsylvania in November 1990. His musical styles include hip hop, pop, trap, R&B, and indie pop. Blackbear's real name is Matthew Musto. He is a member of the alternative hip hop and R&B duo Mansionz with Mike Posner. Blackbear released his debut studio album Deadroses in 2015 and it reached #37 on the US R&B chart. His album Help was released in 2015 and reached #34 on the same chart. Blackbear released the album Digital Druglord in 2017 and it reached #17 on the US R&B chart and #14 in the US. He released the albums Cybersex in 2017 and Anonymous in 2019. His single "Idfc" reached #14 on the US R&B chart. Blackbear's single "Do Re Mi" reached #2 on the US R&B chart and was certified 2x Platinum. His single "Hot Girl Bummer" reached #6 in New Zealand, #7 in Ireland, and #8 on the US R&B chart. He was featured on the self-titled debut studio album by Mansionz in 2017.