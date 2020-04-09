BJ The Chicago Kid net worth: BJ The Chicago Kid is an American singer and songwriter who has a net worth of $2 million. He is most well known for appearing on the Kanye West single "Impossible".

BJ The Chicago Kid was born in Chicago, Illinois in November 1984. His musical styles include R&B, neo soul, soul, and hip hop soul. He released his debut studio album Pineapple Now-Laters in 2012. BJ The Chicago Kid released the album In My Mind in 2016 which reached #7 on the US R&B chart and #43 on the Billboard 200 chart. He also released the album 1123 in 2019. BJ The Chicago Kid released the EPs A Soulful Christmas in 2013 and The Opening Ceremony in 2018. He has also released the mixtapes A Taste of Chicago and The New Beginning in 2009, The Life of Love's Cupid in 2011, and The M.A.F.E. Project in 2014. BJ The Chicago Kid has collaborated with several artists including Schoolboy Q, OG Maco, Chance the Rapper, Big K.R.I.T., PJ Morton, Kendrick Lamar, Twista, Keyshia Cole, David Banner, Rapper Big Pooh, Casey Veggies, Salaam Remi, Common, Gucci Mane, Push T, and more.