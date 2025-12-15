Bill Hudson Net Worth

What is Bill Hudson's net worth?

Bill Hudson is an American musician and actor who has a net worth of $1.5 million. Bill Hudson is best known as a founding member of the pop group "The Hudson Brothers" and for his later work in television and film. Rising to fame in the 1970s, Hudson became a familiar face in American pop culture during an era when variety shows and musical acts regularly crossed over into mainstream television. Although his music career brought him early success, Hudson's public profile later became closely intertwined with his high-profile marriage to Goldie Hawn and his complicated family relationships, particularly with his children, Oliver Hudson and Kate Hudson.

At his peak, Hudson was part of a rare breed of performers who moved fluidly between recording studios, concert stages, and television sets. "The Hudson Brothers" enjoyed chart success, national tours, and their own network television show, positioning Bill Hudson as a recognizable figure of 1970s entertainment. While his later career never reached the same commercial heights, his early success and long-running presence in entertainment have left a lasting imprint on pop culture history.

Early Life

William Louis Hudson Jr. was born on October 17, 1949. He developed an interest in music at a young age and gravitated toward performance during his teenage years. Along with his younger brothers, Brett Hudson and Mark Hudson, he began performing in bands during the late 1960s, drawing inspiration from British pop groups and American rock acts of the era.

The brothers' tight harmonies and polished look helped them stand out, and by the early 1970s, they were actively pursuing a professional music career. Their shared ambition and familial chemistry became central to their appeal as performers.

The Hudson Brothers And Music Career

Bill Hudson achieved his greatest professional success as part of "The Hudson Brothers," a pop-rock trio formed with his brothers Brett and Mark. The group signed a recording contract with Casablanca Records and released several albums throughout the 1970s. They found commercial success with songs such as "So You Are a Star," which reached the Billboard charts and helped establish them as teen idols.

Beyond their recording career, "The Hudson Brothers" became television regulars, appearing frequently on variety programs such as "The Sonny & Cher Comedy Hour" and other network specials. Their popularity led to their own CBS variety series, "The Hudson Brothers Razzle Dazzle Show," which aired in the mid-1970s. The program blended musical performances with sketch comedy and cemented the group's place in the pop culture landscape of the decade.

Though the group eventually disbanded, their brief but intense period of fame remains a defining chapter of Hudson's career. The experience also opened doors for him to pursue acting and television work independently.

Acting And Later Career

After the decline of the variety show era, Hudson transitioned into acting, taking on guest roles in film and television. His acting credits include appearances in projects such as "Hysterical," "Big Shots," and episodes of various television series during the 1980s and 1990s. While he never became a leading actor, Hudson maintained a working presence in the industry for several years.

In later decades, Hudson largely stepped away from the spotlight, making only occasional public appearances. His professional legacy remains primarily tied to his music career and his role in one of the more distinctive pop acts of the 1970s.

Marriage To Goldie Hawn And Family

He married actress Goldie Hawn in 1976, at a time when both were enjoying significant public attention. The couple had two children together, Oliver Hudson and Kate Hudson. Their marriage ended in divorce in 1982, and the aftermath of the split became increasingly public over the years. Bill Hudson was married to actress Cindy Williams from 1982 to 2000.

Hudson has spoken openly about his estrangement from his children, a situation that has periodically resurfaced in media interviews and public statements. Oliver and Kate Hudson were primarily raised by Goldie Hawn and her longtime partner Kurt Russell, whom they have both credited as a father figure. The family dynamic has been a source of ongoing public interest, often overshadowing Hudson's professional achievements.

On Father's Day in June 2015, Bill's son Oliver posted a childhood photo of Bill, Oliver, and Kate with the caption "Happy Abandonment Day!" A few weeks later, Bill announced to the media that Kate and Oliver were "dead to him". In 2018, Oliver told Larry King that he and Bill were speaking again after being estranged for many years.