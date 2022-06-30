Bill Gaither Net Worth:

What is Bill Gaither's Net Worth?

Bill Gaither is an American gospel music singer and songwriter who has a net worth of $8 million. Bill Gaither also performs contemporary Christian music. He performs with his wife, Gloria, as well as with the Bill Gaither Trio.

Early Life

William James Gaither was born on March 28, 1936 in Alexandria, Indiana to parents George and Lela Gaither. He developed an interest in music from a young age. Just after graduating high school, Gaither took a job in 1955 at a radio station in Worthington, Ohio as a member of the station's gospel quartet. He also enrolled at Tyalor University, where he spent a year before transferring to Anderson College.

In 1959, he graduated with a degree in English. He also had studied music while in school. Following his graduation, he worked as an English teacher for several years. He also continued his career in music while teaching full-time. He decided to quit his teaching job in 1967 to devote himself full-time to developing his career in the Christian music industry.

Career

Gaither formed the Bill Gaither Trio with his sister, Mary Ann, and his brother, Danny, in 1956. He also started performing with his wife, Gloria, after they got married in 1962. In 1964, Gloria took the place of Mary Ann in the trio. The trio sang many gospel songs as well as their own compositions that were more contemporary. Gaither often played the piano in the trio in addition to singing. While he had been teaching, Gaither experienced his first breakthrough hit in the Christian music world with the song "He Touched Me" in 1964.

Gaither founded the Gaither Music Company after experiencing some success which functions as a record company, talent booking group, copyright management, and recording studio. Live Bait Productions is also part of the company. Live Bait is now run by Benjy Gaither, one of Gaither's children, and functions as an animation company.

During the 1980s, Gaither became involved with Paragon Associates, which then formed a partnership with Zondervan to purchase Benson Records. The record company is now part of Song BMG Music Entertainment. Gaither later partnered with entrepreneur Leland Boren to form the Brentwood-based Chapel Hill Music Group. The group later changed its name to Spring Hill Music Group. The group produces the "Gaither Homecoming" series.

Gaither has also authored or co-authored a number of books, including "It's More than Music: Life Lessons on Friends, Faith, and What Matters Most," "I Almost Missed the Sunset," "Homecoming," and "God Gave Song."

Gaither has been honored throughout his long career with many awards and honors. The Bill Gaither Trio won a Grammy Award in 1973 in the Best Inspirational Performance category. He would go on to win five additional Grammy Awards from 1975 to 2008. He also was named the GMA Dove Award in the Songwriter of the Year category in 1969, 1970, and from 1972 to 1977. In 1983, he was inducted into the Gospel Music Association Hall of Fame. In 2010, Indiana Wesleyan University named him an honorary doctorate recipient.

Outside of his successful career, Gaither has also had an impact on the world of Christian music by helping other artists either jumpstart their early careers or prolong existing ones by producing their music. A number of artists, such as Sandi Patty, Jonathan Pierce, Steve Green, Don Francisco, and Amy grant, all got their start or increased in popularity while touring with Gaither. Gaither also organized "Homecoming" tours beginning in 1991 which brought together many major stars of southern gosepl.

Personal Life

In 1962, Gaither married Gloria Sickal. The couple have had three children together. They live in Alexandria, Indiana.