What Is Bif Naked's Net Worth?

Bif Naked is a Canadian singer-songwriter, actress, and motivational speaker who has a net worth of $1 million. Bif Naked has released the studio albums "Bif Naked" (1994), "I Bificus" (1998), "Purge" (2001), "Superbeautifulmonster" (2005), "The Promise" (2009), and "Champion" (2024). "I Bificus" was certified Platinum in Canada, and "Purge" went Gold. Bif is known for singles such as "Spaceman," "Chotee," "Lucky," "I Love Myself Today," and "Tango Shoes." "Spaceman" peaked at #2 on the Canadian Singles Chart. As an actress, Naked first appeared in the 1990 movie "Archangel," followed by "The Boys Club" (1996), "House of the Dead" (2003), and "Crossing" (2007). She has also guest-starred on the television series "Once a Thief" (1998), "The Crow: Stairway to Heaven" (1998), "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" (1999), "Edgemont" (2003), "Cold Squad" (2004), and "The L Word" (2006). In 2016, she published the memoir "I Bificus."

Early Life

Bif Naked was born Beth Torbert on June 15, 1971, in New Delhi, India. At the time of her birth, her parents were teenagers attending boarding school. Bif was adopted by American missionaries, and she grew up in Lexington, Kentucky, and Manitoba, Canada. Her father worked as a professor at the University of Kentucky. Naked attended Manitoba's Kelsey Elementary School, and after the family moved to Winnipeg, she studied at John Taylor Collegiate and the University of Winnipeg, where she majored in theatre. After finishing her schooling, she pursued a career in stand-up comedy. Naked got her nickname, "Bif," when someone mispronounced her real first name.

Career

For several years, Naked performed with underground bands. In 1994, she released the EP "Four Songs and a Poem" as well as a self-titled solo album. The album featured the singles "Tell on You," "My Whole Life," "Everything," and "Daddy's Getting Married." In 1997, she released the spoken word album "Okenspay Ordway: Things I Forgot to Tell Mommy," followed by the 1998 studio album "I Bificus," which was certified Platinum in Canada and reached #42 on the "Billboard" Heatseekers Albums chart. The singles "Spaceman," "Lucky," and "Chotee" reached #2, #11, and #39, respectively, on the Canadian Hot 100 chart. Next, Bif released the 2000 EP "Another 5 Songs and a Poem" and the 2001 Gold album "Purge." "Purge" peaked at #8 on the Canadian Albums chart and included the singles "I Love Myself Today," "Tango Shoes," "Leader," and "Choking on the Truth." In 2005, Bif released the album "Superbeautifulmonster" after narrowing 50 songs down to 13 tracks. The album reached #12 in Canada, and Naked followed it with 2009's "The Promise," which made it to #30 on the Canadian charts. In 2012, she released the album "Bif Naked Forever: Acoustic Hits & Other Delights," and her fifth studio album, "Champion," was released over a decade later in 2024. Bif's music has appeared on soundtracks for TV series such as "Charmed," "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," "The Crow: Stairway to Heaven," and "The West Wing." In 2021, she was a guest judge on "Canada's Drag Race," and her song "I Love Myself Today" was used in a lip sync number.

Personal Life

Bif has been married three times. She wed Brett Hopkins, her drummer, in 1990, and the marriage lasted six months. On September 29, 2007, she married Ian Walker, a former sports writer for the "Vancouver Sun." After they divorced in 2011, Naked wed Steve Allen in 2016. The couple separated in August 2022. Bif has many tattoos and got her first one at the age of 16. Her tattoos include an Egyptian Eye of Horus, Buddhist poetry, and Japanese writing. In early 2008, Naked announced that she had breast cancer, and she subsequently had a lumpectomy and was treated with chemotherapy. Bif follows a vegan diet, and she identifies as pansexual and polyamorous. In 2013, she spoke at an International Women's Day event at the University of the Fraser Valley, and a few months later, she received an honorary doctorate from the school.

Award Nominations

Naked has earned three iHeartRadio Much Music Video Award nominations: Best Alternative Video for "Bif Naked: Daddy's Getting Married" (1996) and People's Choice: Favourite Canadian Artist for "Bif Naked: Moment of Weakness" (2000) and "Bif Naked: Let Down" (2006). In 2002, she earned a Juno Award nomination for Best Rock Album for "Purge." In 2024, Bif received a Canadian Screen Award nomination for Best Supporting Performance, Web Program or Series for "I Hate People, People Hate Me."