What Is Bianca Ingrosso's Net Worth?

Bianca Ingrosso is a Swedish blogger, television personality, singer, social influencer, and entrepreneur who has a net worth of $200 million. The vast majority of Bianca Ingrosso's net worth comes thanks to her thriving cosmetics business, Caia Cosmetics. More info on this business later in this article.

Bianca Ingrosso competed on the Swedish dancing series "Let's Dance 2016" and was the runner-up. She was a judge on the Swedish talent competition "Talang" from 2018 to 2022, and she co-starred with her mother, Pernilla Wahlgren, on the Kanal 5 reality show "Wahlgrens värld" from 2016 to 2021. Ingrosso co-hosted the podcast "Alice & Bianca – Har du sagt A får du säga B" with Alice Stenlöf from 2017 to 2019, and she is the co-founder of the beauty brand Caia Cosmetics. As a singer, she had two top 10 singles on the Swedish charts with "Blomstertid" and "Superstar." In 2022, she began hosting the talk show "Bianca."

Early Life

Bianca Ingrosso was born Bianca Melina Elisabeth Wahlgren Ingrosso on December 30, 1994, in Stockholm, Sweden. She is the daughter of dancer/composer Emilio Ingrosso and singer/actress Pernilla Wahlgren. Her brother Benjamin is a singer, songwriter, and record producer, and her brother Oliver is a DJ, actor, and music producer. Bianca is the granddaughter of actors Hans Wahlgren and Christina Schollin. Her aunt, Charlotte Perrelli, is a singer and television host, and her cousin Sebastian Ingrosso is a DJ and music producer. Bianca's parents divorced in 2002. Pernilla had a son, Theo, with Joachim Lennholm in 2007 and married Christian Bauer in 2023. Emilio married Åsa Björling in 2016.

Career

Bianca and her friend Malin Eriksson finished second in Sweden's national selection for the Eurovision Song Contest 2006 with their song "Kan det bli vi två." In 2007, Ingrosso played Louisa von Trapp in a Göta Lejon theatre production of "The Sound of Music." The following year, Bianca and her brother Benjamin appeared in the musical "Hujeda mig så många sånger," which was directed by their uncle Linus Wahlgren. In 2016, she began starring on the Kanal 5 reality series "Wahlgrens värld" with her mother, but in 2021, it was announced that she would be leaving the show to focus on other projects. That year Ingrosso also competed on "Let's Dance 2016," coming in second place behind singer Elisa Lindström. In 2017, she started co-hosting the podcast "Alice & Bianca – Har du sagt A får du säga B" with blogger/television personality Alice Stenlöf, and from 2018 to 2022, she was a judge on "Talang," the Swedish edition of the "Got Talent" franchise. As a singer, Ingrosso has released several singles that have charted on Sweden's Sverigetopplistan: "Blomstertid" (#2), "Superstar" (#3), and "Boys in the Sea" (#55).

Caia Cosmetics

Bianca is the co-founder of Caia Cosmetics, along with Jesper Matsch. Caia Cosmetics has rapidly grown into a major player in the beauty industry, reportedly generating 526 million SEK (approximately $50 million USD) in revenue in just five years. With plans to expand globally—particularly targeting the U.S. market—and backed by Bianca's strong personal brand and 1.6 million Instagram followers, the company is well-positioned for continued growth. Industry experts typically value fast-growing, influencer-led cosmetics brands at 3 to 8 times revenue. Based on this range, Caia Cosmetics is estimated to be worth between $150 million and $400 million, with the higher end of the range reflecting the brand's strong media exposure, loyal customer base, and international ambitions.

Personal Life

Bianca has reportedly been in a relationship with Phillipe Cohen since 2014.

Awards and Nominations

Bianca has earned six Kristallen nominations, winning for Best TV Personality for "Wahlgrens värld" alongside her mother, Pernilla, in 2018. Bianca and Pernilla were also nominated in that category in 2017, 2019, 2020, and 2021, and Ingrosso received a nomination for Best Female TV-Host in 2023.