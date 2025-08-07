What is Benson Boone's Net Worth?

Benson Boone is an American singer-songwriter and musician who has a net worth of $5 million. Benson Boone had his career breakthrough in the early 2020s with his singles "Ghost Town" and "In the Stars," which were included on his debut EP "Walk Me Home…" (2022) and his debut studio album "Fireworks & Rollerblades" (2024). The latter album also included his hit single "Beautiful Things," which topped the charts in several countries.

Early Life and Education

Benson Boone was born on June 25, 2002, in Monroe, Washington to Kerry and Nate. He has four sisters named Kaylee, Natalee, Emma, and Claire, and was raised as a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. As a teenager, Boone attended Monroe High School, where he was a competitive diver and tennis player. After graduating in 2020, he briefly attended Brigham Young University-Idaho in Rexburg before leaving to focus on his music career.

Career Beginnings

Following a Jon Bellion concert he went to, Boone began thinking seriously about a singing career. With the encouragement of a friend, he started posting his original music on TikTok. Boone also auditioned for the 19th season of "American Idol" in early 2021, and made it to the Top 24 before he voluntarily withdrew from the competition to pursue his career.

Rise to Fame

As Boone's popularity grew on TikTok, with nearly two million followers, he drew the attention of Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds. Boone went on to sign a deal with Reynolds's record label Night Street Records and release his debut single, "Ghost Town," in late 2021. The song was a hit, charting in many countries. Boone subsequently released the singles "Room for 2" and "In the Stars" in 2022. His first three singles were all included on his debut EP, "Walk Me Home…," which came out in the summer of 2022. The next year, Boone released a second EP, entitled "Pulse."

Boone had his biggest hit yet with his single "Beautiful Things," which came out in early 2024. It topped the charts in several countries, including the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Germany, Canada, and Australia. On the US Billboard Hot 100, it peaked at number two. "Beautiful Things" served as the lead single from Boone's debut studio album, "Fireworks & Rollerblades," which was released in the spring of 2024. The album reached number six on the US Billboard 200 and topped the charts in Norway. Its other singles were "Slow it Down" and "Pretty Slowly."

Continued Success

In mid-2024, Boone opened for Taylor Swift on her Eras Tour at Wembley Stadium in London. He also headlined his Fireworks & Rollerblades World Tour from 2024 to 2025. In early 2025, Boone gained media attention for doing a backflip off of a piano at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards, where he was nominated for Best New Artist. The move has since become a signature of his during live performances.

A couple of months after the Grammy Awards, Boone played two shows at Coachella 2025, in the first of which he was joined onstage by Queen guitarist Brian May. He went on to release his second studio album, "American Heart," in the summer of 2025. Preceded by the singles "Sorry I'm Here for Someone Else," "Mystical Magical," and "Momma Song," the album debuted at number two on the US Billboard 200 and topped the charts in Australia and New Zealand. In August, Boone embarked on the American Heart World Tour in support of the album.

Personal Life

Since his upbringing in the LDS Church, Boone has stopped identifying with the religion. However, he still follows some of the Mormon values, including abstention from alcohol use, but he has claimed this is due to personal preference and not doctrine.

In 2024, Boone started dating model, social media influencer, and actress Maggie Thurmon.