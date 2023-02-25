Bella Poarch net worth

What is Bella Poarch's Net Worth?

Bella Poarch is a singer and social media personality who has a net worth of $6 million. Bella Poarch gained widespread recognition in 2020 for a video she posted to TikTok in which she lip syncs to the song "M to the B." The video became the most-liked video on the social media platform, and by mid-2022 Poarch had amassed more than 90 million TikTok followers. As a singer, she released her debut single, "Build a Bitch," in 2021.

Early Life

Bella Poarch was born as Denarie Taylor on February 9, 1997 in San Fabian, Pangasinan, Philippines to Filipino parents. Until the age of three, she was raised by her grandmother; she was subsequently adopted by an American father and Filipina mother. Poarch has an adopted brother and two adopted sisters, with whom she was raised on a farm. Her childhood was a rough one, marked by physical and verbal abuse from her father. When Poarch was 13, she moved with her family to Texas.

Military Career

Poarch's adoptive father is a US military veteran. Due to this influence, Poarch enlisted in the US Navy in 2017. She served for three years in Japan and Hawaii.

TikTok

Poarch created her TikTok account in early 2020. At first, she mostly posted gaming and cosplay content. In August of 2020, she achieved widespread recognition for her lip sync videos, particularly for one in which she lip syncs to rapper Millie B's song "M to the B." That video went viral and soon became the most-liked video on TikTok. By July of 2022, Poarch had amassed more than 90 million followers on the social media platform, making her the third-most followed person at the time.

Debut Single and EP

Due to her TikTok success, Poarch attracted the attention of record labels. In 2021, she signed a deal with Warner Records and released her debut single, "Build a Bitch." The song cracked the top-10 charts in India, Singapore, and Malaysia, and made it to number 56 on the Billboard Hot 100 in the United States. Poarch also released an accompanying music video featuring fellow Internet personalities such as Mia Khalifa, ZHC, Bretman Rock, and Valkyrae.

In August of 2022, Poarch released her debut EP, "Dolls." It includes her previously released singles "Build a Bitch," "Inferno," and the title track, in addition to the new tracks "No Man's Land," "Villain," and "Living Hell." There were also music videos for the songs "Dolls" and "Living Hell."

Other Endeavors

Among her other endeavors, Poarch released a limited clothing line in 2020 called RIPNDIP x Paca Collaboration. Also that year, she got involved with the professional esports organizations 100 Thieves and FaZe Clan, creating content for both. Poarch appeared on the 100 Thieves podcast "The CouRage and Nadeshot Show."

Personal Life

In 2019, Poarch wed Tyler Poarch. She eventually filed for divorce from him in late 2022. Poarch resides in Los Angeles.