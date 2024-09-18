What is Belinda Peregrín's Net Worth?

Belinda Peregrín is a Spanish-Mexican singer-songwriter and actress who has a net worth of $10 million. Also known mononymously as "Belinda," she first gained national recognition as the star of the 2000 children's telenovela "Amigos x siempre." Since then, she has starred in such telenovelas as "Cómplices Al Rescate" and "Camaleones," and has served as a coach on the singing competition show "La Voz." As a singer, Belinda has released numerous hit singles, including "Lo Siento," "Bella Traición," "Egoísta," and "En la Obscuridad."

Early Life

Belinda Peregrín Schüll was born on August 15, 1989 in Madrid, Spain to Belinda Schüll Moreno and Ignacio Peregrín Gutiérrez. She has French ancestry on her mother's side. When she was four, Belinda moved with her family to Mexico City. There, her younger brother Ignacio was born in 1996.

Television Career

At the age of 10 in 2000, Belinda rose to national prominence as the star of the Mexican children's telenovela "Amigos x siempre." The show and its soundtrack, on which she also appeared, were big hits in Latin America. Belinda went on to star in the telenovela "Aventuras en el tiempo" in 2001. The year after that, she starred as twin sisters in the telenovela "Cómplices Al Rescate," and toured with the cast of the show throughout Latin America. Belinda next had a recurring role in the 2004 telenovela "Corazones al límite." In 2006, she made her English-language acting debut in the Disney Channel Original Movie "The Cheetah Girls 2." Returning to telenovelas later in the decade, Belinda starred in "Camaleones," which ran from the summer of 2009 to early 2010. In the latter year, she had a guest role in the third season of the series "Mujeres asesinas."

Belinda started appearing on reality television in 2011, when she starred in her own reality show "Belinda, Un Reality Sobre Mi Vida." Two years later, she served as a judge on the reality music competition show "El Factor X." In 2019, Belinda became a coach on the singing competition show "La Voz," as well as on its spinoff "La Voz Senior." She remained on the former until 2020 and on the latter until 2021. Belinda subsequently became a coach on "La Voz Kids," starting in that show's third season. Meanwhile, from 2022 to 2023, she appeared in the Spanish thriller series "Welcome to Eden," which streamed on Netflix. In 2024, Belinda starred in the Amazon Prime Video miniseries "Who Killed Him?," about the real-life murder of Mexican television personality Paco Stanley.

Music Career

After recording hit soundtrack albums for her early telenovelas, Belinda released her self-titled debut studio album in 2003. A major commercial success in Latin America, the album spawned such hit singles as "Lo Siento," "Ángel," and "Vivir." Belinda continued her success in 2005 when she collaborated with the Mexican rock band Moderatto on a cover of the Timbiriche song "Muriendo Lento." The song reached the top of the Mexican charts. In 2006, Belinda released her second studio album, "Utopía," which included the hit singles "Ni Freud Ni Tu Mamá" and "Bella Traición." Her third album, "Carpe Diem," came out in 2010; it was supported by the hit lead single "Egoísta," featuring rapper Pitbull.

In 2013, Belinda released her fourth album, "Catarsis." Preceded by the hit singles "En El Amor Hay Que Perdonar" and "En la Obscuridad," the album debuted at number one in Mexico. Belinda went on to embark on the Catarsis Tour, which lasted for nearly three years. She didn't release another album until 2024, with "Indomable," which was her first studio album in over a decade. It was preceded by the singles "Cactus," "300 Noches," and "La Mala."

Other Ventures

In addition to her acting and singing, Belinda has had some other business ventures. Among them are Joy Music, a music promotion company that she founded, and La Chismosa Canta Bar, a luxury karaoke bar she opened in Mexico with her brother. Belinda also collaborated with Capa de Ozono on a shoe line in 2016, and over the years has done endorsements for such brands as Oscar Mayer, Office Depot, Hasbro, LG, Coca-Cola, Herbal Essences, and Cartier.

Personal Life

In 2021, Belinda got engaged to fellow Mexican singer-songwriter Christian Nodal, whom she had first met on the set of the television show "La Voz." The pair separated in early 2022.

Real Estate

In 2019, Belinda paid $4.25 million for a home in Los Angeles.