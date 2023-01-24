Bazzi Net Worth:

What Is Bazzi's Net Worth?

Bazzi is an American singer, songwriter, and record producer who has a net worth of $6 million. Bazzi has released the albums "Cosmic" (2018) and "Infinite Dream" (2022) and the mixtape "Soul Searching" (2019), and "Cosmic" was certified Platinum in U.S., Canada, New Zealand, and Singapore. He is known for hit singles such as "Beautiful," "Mine," "I.F.L.Y.," and "Paradise," and he directed his 2020 music video for "Renee's Song." Bazzi gained popularity when his song "Mine" became an internet meme with a Snapchat lens filter in early 2018, and later that year he opened for Justin Timberlake on the European leg of his "Man of the Woods Tour" and for Camila Cabello on the North American leg of her "Never Be the Same Tour."

Early Life

Bazzi was born Andrew Bazzi on August 28, 1997, in Canton, Michigan. His father immigrated to the U.S. from Lebanon, and his mother is from America. During his childhood, Bazzi learned to play the guitar, kazoo, and oud and speak Arabic. In 2012, he started posting song covers on YouTube. He studied at Plymouth-Canton Educational Park, and after moving to Los Angeles in 2014 to pursue a career in music, he graduated from Santa Monica High School in 2015.

Career

In July 2013, Bazzi began posting videos on vine, and the account had 1.5 million followers by 2015. In September 2015, he released the first-ever Vine "Featured Track," which was titled "Bring You Home," and the following year, he performed on the Fancy Cars song "Fun." Bazzi then released the singles "Alone" (2016) and "Sober" (2017), and his debut album, "Cosmic," was released on Atlantic Records on April 12, 2018. "Cosmic" reached #14 on the "Billboard" 200 chart and #13 in Canada, #14 in Denmark, and #19 in Finland and New Zealand. The album featured the singles "Beautiful," "Mine," "Why," "Gone," and "Honest," and "Mine" reached the top 10 on the charts in nine countries. "Beautiful" was certified 4× Platinum in the U.S. and 3× Platinum in Australia, and "Mine" went 5× Platinum in the U.S. and Canada and 3× Platinum in Australia. In 2018, Bazzi released a remix of "Beautiful" featuring Camila Cabello, and it was certified 4× Platinum in the U.S. and Canada. That year he performed the song during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Bazzi co-wrote the songs "The Eve," "Oasis," and "Ooh La La La" for EXO and "We Go Up" for NCT Dream, and in August 2019, he released the mixtape "Soul Searching," which went Gold in Canada. "Soul Searching" reached #20 on the "Billboard" 200 chart, #4 in Lithuanian, and #10 in Latvia, and it featured the singles "Paradise," "Focus" (featuring 21 Savage), and "I.F.L.Y." "Paradise" and "I.F.L.Y." were certified Platinum or higher in the U.S., Canada, and Australia, and "Focus" went Gold in Canada. In 2020, Bazzi released five singles, including "Young & Alive," "Crazy," and "I Don't Think I'm Okay." He released his second album, "Infinite Dream," in September 2022, and it featured the singles "I Like That," "Will It Ever Feel the Same?," "Miss America," and "Heaven." The album consists of 19 tracks, with pop rock band LANY performing on the track "Dlma," and rapper Cordae performing on "Only Fan." Around the time of "Infinite Dream's" release, Bazzi graced the cover of the October 2022 issue of the online magazine "Pause," and in his interview with the publication, he stated, "What's important to me and what I really care about is making music that I like and pushing barriers with my sound and keeping it fun and exciting. In a lot of ways, this album was about growth and a return home to why I even do this in the first place."

Personal Life

Bazzi met Instagram model Renee Herbert in late 2017, and they began a relationship a few months later. Bazzi wrote the songs "I.F.L.Y." and "Renee's Song" for her. In May 2022, he released the breakup ballad "Will It Ever Feel the Same?," and he told "People" magazine, "Putting out 'Will It Ever Feel the Same?' is one of the most important things I've done in my career so far. I made the song a year and a half ago, when all the emotion was pure and raw, and putting it out today is interesting because a lot of the emotions have changed." Bazzi has been open about struggling with substance abuse and his mental health during the COVID-19 pandemic, and in September 2020, he tweeted, "i've let a drug problem get out of hand, i've been drinking my boredom away, i've had no sense of structure or anything to work or live towards. i feel myself becoming so bitter towards a world that i once loved so much & i hate it. that bitterness has caused me to distance myself away from everyone. it's caused me to want to burn bridges so i can be alone in my understanding & i'm exhausted."

Awards and Nominations

In 2019, Bazzi won a BMI Pop Award for Award-Winning Song for "Mine." He has earned two MTV Video Music Award nominations, Best New Artist in 2018 and Push Artist of the Year in 2019, and in 2018, he received MTV Europe Music Award nominations for Best New Act and Best Push Act. That year Bazzi also earned a Teen Choice Award nomination for Choice Music: Breakout Artist and a BreakTudo Award nomination for Artist on the Rise. In 2019, he received a "Billboard" Music Award nomination for Top New Artist and an iHeartRadio Music Award nomination for Best New Pop Artist.

Real Estate

In November 2020, Bazzi paid $3 million for a 3,108 square foot home in the Hollywood Hills. Built in 2016, the home includes four bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, foldaway glass doors, a balcony, and a "floating" staircase, and a saltwater pool and spa sit on the property.