Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Singers Net Worth: $200 Million Date of Birth: Feb 9, 1939 (84 years old) Place of Birth: Brooklyn Gender: Male Profession: Songwriter, Film Producer, Film Score Composer Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Barry Mann's Net Worth

What is Barry Mann's net worth?

Barry Mann is an American songwriter who has a net worth of $200 million. That is a combined net worth with his longtime late wife and songwriting partner, Cynthia Weil. The couple married in 1961 and had one daughter together. Cynthia died on June 1, 2023 at the age of 83. Mann is regarded as one of the most important writers during the beginning of rock and roll. Weil and Mann wrote songs for many artists and won Grammy Awards and Academy Award nominations. The couple was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 1987.

A musical revue based on their songs titled "Mann and Weil's They Wrote That?" played in New York in 2004. The couple won the Ahmet Ertegun Award from the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2010 and the Johnny Mercer Award from the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2011.

Some of the songs Weil and Mann have written include "Don't Know Much" by Aaron Neville & Linda Ronstadt, "Here You Come Again" by Dolly Parton, "Make Your Own Kind of Music" by "Mama" Cass Elliot, "On Broadway" by The Drifters, "Running with the Night" by Lionel Richie, "Shades of Gray" by The Monkees, "We Gotta Get out of This Place" by The Animals, "(You're My) Soul and Inspiration" by The Righteous Brothers, and "You've Lost That Lovin' Feelin" by The Righteous Brothers. In total, Barry Mann and Cynthia Weil's songs have sold over 200 million copies world wide. "You've Lost That Lovin' Feelin" would eventually be covered by more than 2,200 different artists around the world and become the most played song in radio history.

Early Life

Born Barry Imberman on February 9, 1939, in Brooklyn, New York.

Mann discovered his affinity for music at a young age. After graduating from high school, he attended the Manhattan School of Music where he pursued a degree in music theory. However, his passion for pop music led him to the heart of New York City's songwriting scene, the legendary Brill Building, where he began his professional career.

Partnership with Cynthia Weil

At the Brill Building, Mann met fellow songwriter Cynthia Weil. The pair quickly struck a successful professional and personal relationship, creating a string of pop classics that have since become an integral part of the American songbook. Mann and Weil married in 1961, solidifying their life-long collaboration.

The Brill Building Era

In the 1960s, Mann and Weil were central figures in the Brill Building's constellation of songwriting talent. This period saw them create a series of iconic hits for a variety of artists, defining the era's pop sound. The duo's knack for crafting memorable melodies and poignant lyrics set them apart in the industry.

Notable Weil/Mann Songs

The collaborative genius of Weil and Mann resulted in a multitude of unforgettable songs. Among their most notable works are:

"Uptown" performed by The Crystals

"My Dad" performed by Paul Petersen

"On Broadway" performed by The Drifters

"I'm Gonna Be Strong," originally performed by Frankie Laine (Went on to be a Top 10 in the US, performed by Gene Pitney, and a Top 30 hit in the UK, performed by Cyndi Lauper)

"Walking in the Rain" performed by The Ronettes

"You've Lost That Lovin' Feelin'" performed by The Righteous Brothers

"We Gotta Get Out of This Place" performed by The Animals

"Here You Come Again" performed by Dolly Parton

"Kicks" performed by Paul Revere & the Raiders

"Shape of Things to Come" performed by Max Frost and the Troopers

"I Just Can't Help Believing" originally performed by Bobby Vee (Went to the Top 10 in the US performed by B.J. Thomas, and the Top 10 in the UK performed by Elvis Presley)

"Just Once" performed by Quincy Jones and James Ingram

"Never Gonna Let You Go" originally performed by Dionne Warwick (Went to the Top 10 performed by Sergio Mendes)

"Don't Know Much" performed by Aaron Neville and Linda Ronstadt

"Somewhere Out There" performed by Linda Ronstadt and James Ingram

"I Will Come to You" performed by Hanson.

Recognition and Awards

Barry Mann's prolific career has earned him widespread acclaim and numerous accolades. He was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 1987, an honor he shares with his wife. In 2010, the pair's significant contribution to music was further recognized with their induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Mann and Weil won the Grammy for Song of the Year in 1987 for their heartfelt composition "Somewhere Out There."