Baekhyun Net Worth:

What Is Baekhyun's Net Worth?

Baekhyun is a South Korean singer, songwriter, and actor who has a net worth of $14 million. In 2012, he joined the South Korean-Chinese boy band Exo, and he has also been a member of the sub-groups Exo-K and Exo-CBX and the supergroup SuperM. Exo has released seven studio albums, including "XOXO" (2013), "Ex'Act" (2016), and "Obsession" (2019), and they are known for hit singles such as "Growl," "Miracles in December," "Overdose," "Love Me Right," "Monster," and "Power." In 2019, Baekhyun released his debut solo EP, "City Lights," followed by 2020's "Delight," and 2021's "Baekhyun" and "Bambi."

As a solo artist, he has released the hit singles "Dream," "Rain," and "Candy," and his EP "City Lights" was the best-selling solo album of the decade in South Korea. Baekhyun played 10th Prince Wang Eun on the 2016 SBS series "Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo," and in 2015, he starred on the web series "Exo Next Door" with his bandmates. Nicknamed the "Genius Idol," Baekhyun launched the Privé by BBH clothing line in 2018, and he has been named an ambassador for Tir Tir (2020), Burberry (2020), and Lifepharm (2021).

Early Life

Baekhyun was born Byun Baek-hyun on May 6, 1992, in Bucheon, Gyeonggi Province, South Korea. Baekhyun has an older brother named Baek-beom, and he attended Jungwon High School. When Baekhyun was 11 years old, he started training as a singer, and as a teenager, he was the lead vocalist of the band Honsusangtae, which won a local music competition. He took piano lessons from Kim Hyun-woo of the rock band DickPunks, and he also trained as a martial artist, earning a dan 3 black belt in the hybrid Korean martial art Hapkido. While preparing for entrance exams for the Seoul Institute of the Arts, Baekhyun was discovered by an agent from SM Entertainment, one of the largest entertainment companies in South Korea.

Career

In January 2012, it was announced that Baekhyun would be Exo's ninth member, and the band released their first EP, "Mama," in April of that year, followed by their debut album, "XOXO," in June 2013. In South Korea, the Korean version of "XOXO" reached #1 on the Gaon Album Chart, and the Chinese version reached #2. Exo's next three albums, "Exodus" (2015), "Ex'Act" (2016), and "The War" (2017), reached the same positions on the Gaon Album Chart, and "Don't Mess Up My Tempo" (2018) and "Obsession" (2019) topped the Gaon Album Chart and were certified Million and 3x Platinum in South Korea, respectively. All six albums also reached #1 or #2 on the U.S. "Billboard" World Albums chart. In 2018, Exo released the Japanese album "Countdown," and it topped Japan's Oricon Albums Chart. In 2014, Baekhyun and Suho, one of his fellow Exo members, hosted the SBS music TV show "Inkigayo," and in 2016, Baekhyun starred as Don Lockwood in a South Korean production of "Singin' in the Rain" and released a duet, "Dream," with Suzy of the South Korean girl group Miss A. The single reached #1 on the Gaon Digital Chart and won a Melon Music Award for Best R&B/Soul Song, an Mnet Asian Music Award for Best Collaboration, and Golden Disc Awards for Digital Bonsang and Asian Choice Popularity Award.

In October 2016, Baekhyun formed the Exo sub-group Exo-CBX with Xiumin and Chen, and they released the EPs "Hey Mama!" (2016), "Girls" (2017), and "Blooming Days" (2018) and the album "Magic" (2018). "Blooming Days" went Platinum in South Korea. In February 2017, Baekhyun released the duet "Rain" with Soyou of the South Korean girl group Sistar, and it topped every online music chart in South Korea. In February 2018, he sang the South Korean national anthem at the 132nd International Olympic Committee's opening ceremony in front of the country's president, Moon Jae-in. In August 2018, Baekhyun released a collaboration, "Young," with rapper Loco, and it reached #4 on the "Billboard" World Digital Song Sales chart. In July 2019, he became the third "Exo" member to pursue a solo career when he released the 2x Platinum EP "City Lights." The EP sold more than 550,000 copies that year and broke the record for the best-selling solo album in the history of the Gaon Music Chart. In August 2019, Baekhyun joined the "K-pop supergroup" SuperM, and they released a self-titled EP in October 2019 and the 2x Platinum album "Super One" in September 2020. In 2019, Baekhyun was named Best Male Artist at the Mnet Asian Music Awards. In 2020, he released the singles "On the Road" and "My Love" for the "Dr. Romantic 2" TV series, and he performed on the Bolbbalgan4 track "Leo." In May 2020, he released the 3x Platinum EP "Delight," which became the first solo album to sell over 1,000,000 copies in South Korea since Kim Gun-mo's "Another Days" in 2001. In 2021, he released the Gold EP "Baekhyun" and the Million EP "Bambi."

Personal Life

Baekhyun and fellow Exo members Suho and Chanyeol took online courses from the Culture and Arts Department of Business Administration at Kyung Hee Cyber University. Military service is mandatory for males in South Korea, and Baekhyun enlisted in May 2021. He has hypothyroidism, so instead of serving as an active-duty soldier, he is a public service worker.

Awards and Nominations

Baekhyun has been nominated for 10 Asian Pop Music Awards, winning Best Male Artist (Overseas) in 2020 and People's Choice Award (Overseas), Best Album of the Year (Overseas) for "Bambi," Top 20 Songs of the Year (Overseas) for "Bambi," and Best OST (Overseas) for "U" in 2021. He won an Asia Artist Award for Popularity Award, Actor (2016), a Fandom School Award Individual Popularity Award (2017), an SBS Drama Award New Star Award for "Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo" (2017), and a Gaon Chart Music Award for Artist of the Year – Physical (2nd Quarter) for "Delight" in 2020. As a solo artist, he has also won four Golden Disc Awards, two Hanteo Music Awards, three Melon Music Awards, four Mnet Asian Music Awards, three Soompi Awards, and a YinYueTai V-Chart Award. Exo has earned more than 175 awards, including seven Asia Artist Awards, 16 Gaon Chart Music Awards, 18 Golden Disc Awards, 17 Melon Music Awards, 16 Mnet Asian Music Awards, and 23 Seoul Music Awards. The band has also received South Korea's Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Commendation (2014), Prime Minister's Commendation (2017), and Star of Korean Tourism (2019).