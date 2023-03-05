What are The Backstreet Boys' net worth?

The Backstreet Boys are an American pop music group who have a combined net worth of $200 million. The Backstreet Boys are one of the most successful boy bands of all time, having sold over 100 million records worldwide and won numerous awards for their music.

The Backstreet Boys were formed in Orlando, Florida in the early 90s. The group is made up of A. J. McLean, Howie Dorough, Nick Carter, Kevin Richardson, and Brian Littrell, and was formed by pop impresario, Lou Pearlman. After touring malls, parties, high schools, and colleges for a year, they signed with Jive/Zomba Records. They released a few tracks in Europe and Canada in 1995, and then spent the rest of the year building their popularity in Europe. Their first full album was released in 1996, and was massively successfully overseas. It was not released in North America. Instead, tracks from their debut album, and their sophomore album were released in the US in 1997, and they immediately shot up the charts. They dominated the pop music charts for the next few years, and then problems with management and addiction issues started to derail their momentum. They have since reunited multiple times, toured successfully, and have released several more albums.

Here is a list of The Backstreet Boys' most successful albums ranked by albums sold worldwide:

"Millennium" (1999) – over 30 million copies sold

"Backstreet Boys" (1996) – over 28 million copies sold

"Black & Blue" (2000) – over 24 million copies sold

"Chapter One" (2001) – over 18 million copies sold

"Never Gone" (2005) – over 10 million copies sold

"Unbreakable" (2007) – over 2 million copies sold

"This Is Us" (2009) – over 1 million copies sold

"In a World Like This" (2013) – over 500,000 copies sold

European Success

The Backstreet Boys were formed in 1993 by producer Lou Pearlman. Pearlman would later also create the equally successful boy band, *NSYNC.

The Backstreet Boys' early sound was heavily influenced by R&B and pop music, and they quickly gained a following in Europe thanks to their catchy hooks and slick dance moves.

The Backstreet Boys' first album, "Backstreet Boys", was released in Europe in 1996, and it quickly became a massive hit. The album spawned several hit singles, including "Quit Playing Games (With My Heart)" and "Everybody (Backstreet's Back)", and it sold over 10 million copies worldwide. The band embarked on a successful European tour in support of the album, and they were soon playing to sold-out arenas all over the continent.

American Breakthrough

The Backstreet Boys' success in Europe caught the attention of record executives in the United States, and the band was soon signed to a record deal with Jive Records. Their second album, "Backstreet's Back", was released in 1997 and became a massive hit in the United States, selling over 14 million copies worldwide. The album featured several hit singles, including "As Long As You Love Me" and "All I Have to Give", and it helped to solidify the band's status as one of the biggest acts in pop music.

Global Success

The Backstreet Boys' third album, "Millennium", was released in 1999 and became their biggest success to date. The album debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 chart and sold over 30 million copies worldwide, making it one of the best-selling albums of all time. The album featured several hit singles, including "I Want It That Way" and "Larger Than Life", and it cemented the Backstreet Boys' status as a global phenomenon. The band embarked on a massive world tour in support of the album, playing to sold-out crowds in stadiums and arenas all over the world.

Later Years

In the years that followed, the Backstreet Boys continued to release successful albums and tour extensively. They released a total of nine studio albums between 1996 and 2019, and they continued to be one of the biggest-selling acts in pop music. The band also faced several challenges during this time, including the departure of member Kevin Richardson in 2006 and the legal battles with their former manager Lou Pearlman, who was later convicted of fraud and sentenced to prison.

Despite these challenges, the Backstreet Boys have remained a beloved and influential band, with a lasting impact on the music industry. Their catchy hooks, slick dance moves, and emotional ballads have become a defining sound of the late 1990s and early 2000s, and they have inspired countless other boy bands and pop acts over the years. Today, the Backstreet Boys continue to perform and record new music, and they remain a beloved and influential group in the history of pop music.