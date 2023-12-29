What is Aurora Aksnes's Net Worth?

Aurora Aksnes, better known by the mononym Aurora, is a Norwegian singer-songwriter and record producer who has a net worth of $500 thousand. Since gaining recognition with her debut EP "Running with the Wolves" in 2015, she has released such albums as "All My Demons Greeting Me as a Friend," "A Different Kind of Human (Step 2)," and "The Gods We Can Touch." In addition to her solo work, Aurora has collaborated with and cowritten songs for such artists as Icarus, Lena, and Tom Odell.

Early Life

Aurora Aksnes was born on June 15, 1996 in Stavanger, Norway as the youngest of three daughters of midwife May and garage door salesman Jan. Her sisters are Miranda and Viktoria. During her early childhood, Aurora was raised in Høle. She later moved with her family to the small village of Drange, where she was surrounded by nature and spent much of her time climbing trees. Aurora also taught herself how to play the piano, and at the age of nine began writing songs. Additionally, she took dance classes for many years.

Music Career

Aurora released her debut single, "Puppet," in late 2012. That was followed by the singles "Awakening" and "Under Stars" in 2014. Both of those songs brought Aurora attention in Europe and North America. She would later have a sleeper hit with her single "Runaway," which was first released in early 2015. Aurora's next single was "Running with the Wolves," the namesake of her debut EP. To promote the EP, she performed at multiple summer festivals. Aurora released her next single, "Conqueror," in early 2016. Around the same time, she was featured on the song "Home" by Icarus. In March of 2016, Aurora released her debut studio album, "All My Demons Greeting Me as a Friend," which included her previous singles "Runaway" and "Running with the Wolves." She subsequently embarked on an international concert tour. Later, in 2018, Aurora released two new singles: "Queendom" and "Forgotten Love." The songs were included in the first half of Aurora's two-part project, the EP "Infections of a Different Kind (Step 1)." She released the second part, the studio album "A Different Kind of Human (Step 2)," in 2019. The lead singles from that album were "Animal" and "The River."

In 2019, Aurora contributed to multiple songs on the Chemical Brothers' album "No Geography," and provided backing vocals for the song "Into the Unknown" from the Disney animated film "Frozen II." The next year, she released the single "Exist for Love." In 2021, Aurora released five compilation EPs celebrating her song "Runaway" achieving over 100 million streams on Spotify. Also that year, she released the single "Cure for Me" as the lead single from her upcoming third studio album. That album, "The Gods We Can Touch," was released in early 2022, and debuted atop the albums chart in Norway. Aurora embarked on a concert tour of the United States and Europe to support the album. Among her other musical activities, she was featured on Sub Urban's song "Paramour," and contributed songs to the Amazon Prime Video streaming series "Hanna" and the Netflix streaming series "One Piece." For the latter series, Aurora recorded the song "My Sails Are Set," which was released as a single on the day of the show's debut in 2023.

Style and Influences

Aurora's music has been categorized variously as electropop, art pop, folk, and new age, among other genres, and has commonly been described as ethereal in sound. While she primarily plays the piano, Aurora can also play such instruments as the harp, guitar, and ukulele. In terms of her musical influences, she has cited artists as diverse as Enya, Johnny Cash, Oasis, Bob Dylan, Kate Bush, Björk, and the Beatles. Aurora has also talked about being inspired by heavy metal bands, including Gojira, Mastodon, and Slayer.

Philanthropy and Activism

Aurora is substantially involved in philanthropy and activism. She has participated in several online music festivals to support various causes, including Indigenous people's rights and environmental conservation. Notably, her wardrobe is largely designed using reused garments. In late 2021, Aurora headlined a non-profit charity event during COP26. Meanwhile, she identifies as a feminist, and advocates for LGBTQ rights.

Personal Life

After experiencing the loss of a close family friend on Christmas Eve in 2007, Aurora developed a stutter that prompted her to learn sign language. She is also fluent in both Norwegian and English.

Aurora identifies as bisexual. She also considers herself an introvert, and likes to collect dead insects in her spare time.