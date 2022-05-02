Atz Kilcher Net Worth:

What is Atz Kilcher's net worth?

Atz Kilcher is an American musician, artist and reality TV star who has a net worth of $5 million dollars. He is known for starring on the Discovery Channel show Alaska: The Last Frontier. It focuses on the Kilcher family and their homestead, which was established nearly a century ago on the Kachemak Bay in Homer, Alaska. Atz is probably most famous for being the father of pop music star Jewel Kilcher, who lives in Texas today.

Early Life

Atz Kilcher was born on September 2, 1947 and raised in Homer, Alaska.

Atz Kilcher grew up in a musical family with seven siblings who were all home-schooled for many years because their childhood home was so remote. Atz's father Yule Kilcher moved to Alaska in 1940 and that's where he started the Kilcher Homestead, on 160 acres of federal land. He also worked as a state senator. His siblings include his brother Otto and six sisters: Fay Graham, Mossy Kilcher, Sunrise Sjoeberg, Wurtilla Hepp, Catkin Kilcher Burton, and Stellavera Kilcher. All of the Kilcher children were home schooled. Eventually a road was built close enough to the Kilcher home that allowed Atz and his siblings to travel to the nearest public school every day. The children's parents, Yule and Ruth, emigrated to Alaska from Switzerland in the 1930s and were some of the earliest settlers in the remote Alaskan territory. Ruth was a classically trained singer before moving to Alaska and taught her kids everything she knew about music. Kilcher described in his 2018 memoir that he would often have to face angry moods from his father while growing up.

To beat the boredom of being isolated on the homestead, the Kilcher family entertained itself with songs, plays, games and various forms of arts and crafts frequently in front of the camp fire. Thanks to his family, Atz developed a very early passion for music and performing. Throughout the '50s and '60s, the Kilcher family toured Alaska and Europe to perform songs and live shows. Kilcher was drafted into the Vietnam War in 1967. He spent just two years serving in the army.

Career

Atz is currently one of the stars of the Discovery Channel show, "Alaska: The Last Frontier", which chronicles the Kilcher family and their homestead in Southern Alaska. Mr. Kilcher is in charge of protecting his family's herd of cattle from local predators such as coyotes, wolves, and bears. Kilcher published a memoir in 2018 called "Son of a Midnight Land: A Memoir in Stories," which documents his childhood on the family homestead, among other interesting aspects of his life. He also is a singer and writer, and is a known celebrity around Alaska for his talent for yodeling.

Personal Life

After returning home after serving in the Vietnam War, Kilcher married Lenerda Carroll. The couple went on to have three children, Shane, Atz, and daughter Jewel, the Grammy-Award winning folk singer who now resides in Texas. He spends much of his time alone during the summer while attending to the cattle. His two sons live on nearby tracts of land. Since her 1995 debut album "Pieces of You", Jewel has released a total of 12 debut albums, many of which were multi-platinum. As of December 2013, Jewel has sold 30 million albums worldwide.