$1.5 Million
Last Updated: December 8, 2025
Richest CelebritiesSingers
$1.5 Million
Sep 14, 1981 (44 years old)
Phoenix
Female
5 ft 3 in (1.61 m)
Singer, Actor, Songwriter, Dancer, Choreographer, TV Personality, Model
United States of America
What is Ashley Roberts' net worth?

Ashley Roberts is an American singer, dancer, model, actress, designer, and television personality who has a net worth of $1.5 million. Ashley Roberts became widely known as one of the core performers in the Pussycat Dolls. With her background in professional dance and musical theater, she contributed significantly to the group's high-intensity choreography, elaborate stage productions, and polished image during their rise to global fame. Roberts appeared in major videos and performances for hits like "Don't Cha," "Buttons," "When I Grow Up," and "Stickwitu," helping define the group's visual aesthetic. After the group's original run ended, she successfully transitioned into television, particularly in the UK, where she became a familiar face as a presenter, judge, and reality TV competitor. Her career reflects a broad, entertainment-driven skill set shaped by dance, personality, and media savvy.

Early Life

Ashley Roberts grew up in a creative household and began dancing at a young age. She trained in tap, ballet, jazz, and modern dance, performing in competitions and school productions. Her family supported her interest in entertainment, and she moved to Los Angeles after high school to pursue a professional dance career.

Early Career

Before joining the Pussycat Dolls, Roberts worked as a professional dancer in commercials, music videos, and stage shows. She performed with artists across pop and R&B and appeared in high-visibility projects that helped her establish industry connections. Her strong technical ability made her a natural fit for choreographed productions.

The Pussycat Dolls

Ashley joined the recording lineup of the Pussycat Dolls with Nicole Scherzinger, Jessica Sutta, Kimberly Wyatt, and Carmit Bachar. Her dance background made her a standout during live performances and in the group's choreography-heavy videos.

She toured extensively for the group's debut album "PCD" and later for "Doll Domination." She appeared prominently in videos for hits like "Buttons," "When I Grow Up," and "Beep," helping the group establish a global identity rooted in dance and glamour.

Roberts remained with the group until the end of its original run.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Television And Media Career

After the Pussycat Dolls, Ashley became a major presence on British television. She competed on "I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here," which expanded her fan base dramatically. She later served as a judge on "Dancing on Ice," worked as a correspondent on "Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway," and appeared in various entertainment programs.

Her onscreen personality led to hosting, fashion partnerships, and continued appearances on UK media platforms. Roberts also maintained a presence in music and dance through one off performances, stage projects, and brand collaborations.

Other Work

Roberts released solo music projects that leaned toward dance pop, appeared in fitness and lifestyle campaigns, and worked with charities connected to health and children's welfare. She also launched a footwear and clothing line, highlighting her interest in fashion.

