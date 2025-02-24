What is Arlo Guthrie's Net Worth?

Arlo Guthrie is a folk singer-songwriter and composer who has a net worth of $5 million. In the tradition of his father, Woody, Arlo Guthrie's songs focus on social injustice and protest, and include "Alice's Restaurant Massacree," "Coming into Los Angeles," "City of New Orleans," and "Massachusetts." Guthrie has also acted in some films and television series, including "Alice's Restaurant" and "The Byrds of Paradise."

Early Life and Education

Arlo Guthrie was born on July 10, 1947 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City to folk singer-songwriter and composer Woody Guthrie and dancer Marjorie, the latter of whom was Jewish. He has a sister named Nora who went on to become a record producer. Guthrie also had three half-sisters, one of whom died in a car accident and two of whom died from Huntington's disease; a sister who passed away in childhood; and an older half-brother who died in a train accident.

Guthrie was educated at Woodward School in Brooklyn, and then at Stockbridge School in Massachusetts. After graduating from the latter in 1965, he spent the summer in London and was introduced to the city's folk-rock scene by music journalist Karl Dallas. For his higher education, Guthrie briefly attended Rocky Mountain College in Billings, Montana. He later earned an honorary doctorate from Siena College in 1981.

Music Career

Guthrie had his career breakthrough as a singer-songwriter with his 1967 song "Alice's Restaurant Massacree." An 18-minute talking blues song, it was inspired by an incident around Thanksgiving in 1965 when Guthrie and his friend Richard Robbins were arrested for illegally dumping garbage on private property. The titular Alice refers to Alice Brock, who had been a librarian at Guthrie's school before she opened her own restaurant. "Alice's Restaurant Massacree" led to Guthrie's first recording contract, and the song was included on his debut album "Alice's Restaurant." The song was routinely played on college and counterculture radio stations in the United States, becoming a symbol of late-'60s attitudes. Guthrie released his second album, "Running Down the Road," in 1969. By this point, he was performing in huge venues such as Carnegie Hall, as well as at Woodstock. Guthrie's next studio album was "Washington County," which came out in 1970. That was followed in 1972 by "Hobo's Lullaby," which featured Guthrie's only top-40 song, a cover of Steve Goodman's "City of New Orleans." Guthrie went on to release the album "Last of the Brooklyn Cowboys" in 1973, featuring his cover of "Gypsy Davy." The following year, he released a self-titled album.

At a benefit concert in Massachusetts in the fall of 1975, Guthrie made his public debut performing with his band Shenandoah. The band continued to tour and record until the early 1990s. Guthrie's song "Massachusetts" was featured on his 1976 album "Amigo"; the song later became the official folk song of the state, which the artist has called home for most of his adult life. Closing out the decade, Guthrie released the albums "One Night" and "Outlasting the Blues." In the 1980s, his albums were "Power of Love" and "Someday." Guthrie's albums in the 1990s include "Son of the Wind" and "Mystic Journey." He became less productive in the decades after that, and in 2020 announced online that he would be unable to continue touring following a series of strokes. Guthrie's final performance at Carnegie Hall was in late 2019, and his final live touring concert was in Pelham, Tennessee in March of 2020. However, he attempted a comeback tour in 2023 that mostly consisted of conversations with Bob Santelli and some archival video.

Political Activism

Like many folk singers, Guthrie was involved in leftist political activism in the 1960s and '70s, speaking out against war, nuclear power, and Richard Nixon's presidency. Later, in 1984, he was featured in Democratic presidential candidate George McGovern's campaign. However, by the 21st century, Guthrie had become a registered Republican, and in 2008 he endorsed Ron Paul for the Republican presidential nomination. He turned around somewhat by 2016, when he called himself an independent and declined to endorse a presidential candidate.

Acting

Guthrie has acted in some films and television shows. He made his acting debut in 1969 in Arthur Penn's comedy "Alice's Restaurant," based on his own popular song. Later, in 1992, Guthrie appeared in the film "Roadside Prophets." His other notable acting role was on the short-lived ABC television series "The Byrds of Paradise," which aired in 1994.

Personal Life

In 1969, Guthrie married Jackie Hyde. The couple remained together until Hyde's passing from liver cancer in 2012. Guthrie went on to date Marti Ladd, whom he married in late 2021.

Guthrie has four children: Abe, Annie, Sarah, and Cathy, all of whom are musicians.

Real Estate

In April 1989, Arlo paid $133,400 for a waterfront lot in Sebastian, Florida. He proceeded to build a 5,000-square-foot home on the lot. He sold this home in May 2020 for $1.55 million. He also owns a 450-acre property in Washington, Massachusetts, which he bought in 2005 for $38,000.