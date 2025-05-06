What is Anthony Green's net worth?

Anthony Green is an American musician who has a net worth of $2 million. Anthony Green has established himself as one of the most distinctive voices in post-hardcore and experimental rock music. Known for his remarkably high vocal range and emotionally charged performances, Green has built a diverse musical career spanning multiple influential bands and solo work. As the frontman of Circa Survive, Saosin, The Sound of Animals Fighting, and most recently L.S. Dunes, Green has continually pushed creative boundaries while maintaining a dedicated fan base. His willingness to explore different musical avenues, coupled with his raw honesty about personal struggles, has cemented his status as a respected figure in alternative music for over two decades.

Early Career and Saosin

Green's musical journey began in 1997 when he formed his first high school band with classmate Tommy Dougherty. After playing in several formative projects including Audience of One, Jeer at Rome, High and Driving, and Zolof the Rock & Roll Destroyer, Green found his first significant success with Saosin in 2003. The band quickly gained attention in the post-hardcore scene with their debut EP "Translating the Name," which showcased Green's unmistakable vocals and helped redefine the boundaries of the genre.

Despite this early success, Green left Saosin in 2004, citing homesickness, depression, and a desire to be closer to his family as factors in his departure. He also expressed dissatisfaction with the band's creative direction and his limited involvement in the songwriting process. This departure would prove to be a pivotal moment in his career, leading to the formation of what would become his primary musical outlet.

Circa Survive Era

Immediately after leaving Saosin, Green co-founded Circa Survive with guitarist Colin Frangicetto in Philadelphia. The band soon solidified its lineup with Brendan Ekstrom on guitar, Nick Beard on bass, and Stephen Clifford on drums. Under Equal Vision Records, they released their debut EP "The Inuit Sessions" followed by their first full-length album "Juturna" in 2005.

Circa Survive's sound represented a departure from Green's previous work, embracing a more experimental and progressive approach to rock music. The band would go on to release several acclaimed albums, including "On Letting Go" (2007), "Blue Sky Noise" (2010), "Violent Waves" (2012), and "Descensus" (2014), establishing themselves as an influential force in alternative rock.

Solo Career and Side Projects

While maintaining his role in Circa Survive, Green launched a successful solo career with his debut album "Avalon" in 2008. His solo work often embraces a more acoustic and stripped-down approach, allowing for greater lyrical vulnerability. He has continued to release solo material, including "Beautiful Things" (2012), "Young Legs" (2013), and "Would You Still Be in Love" (2018), which explored themes of mental health, family, and personal growth.

Concurrently, Green has participated in numerous side projects. The Sound of Animals Fighting, an experimental supergroup featuring members of RX Bandits and other bands, has provided another creative outlet. In recent years, he's joined L.S. Dunes, featuring members of My Chemical Romance and Thursday, further demonstrating his versatility and collaborative spirit.

Saosin Reunion and Recent Activities

In a surprising turn of events, Green reunited with Saosin in 2014, performing several shows together. This reunion eventually led to the recording of new material, culminating in the release of "Along the Shadow" in 2016, the band's first album with Green in over a decade. This reunion highlighted Green's ability to revisit his past while continuing to evolve as an artist.

Throughout his career, Green has been remarkably prolific, maintaining involvement with multiple projects simultaneously. His distinctive vocal style and introspective lyrics have earned him a dedicated following, while his willingness to discuss personal struggles with mental health and addiction has resonated deeply with fans.

Personal Life and Influence

Beyond his musical output, Green has been open about his personal challenges, including struggles with mental health and substance abuse. He has used these experiences as inspiration for his music, creating honest and often raw expressions of human emotion. As a husband and father, these personal elements have increasingly informed his work, adding depth and maturity to his artistic voice.