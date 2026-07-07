What is Anouk's Net Worth?

Anouk is a Dutch singer-songwriter and producer who has a net worth of $10 million. Anouk had her career breakthrough in 1997 with the single "Nobody's Wife," and over the ensuing years she had such further hit singles as "Michel," "It's So Hard," "Girl," "Modern World," and "Three Days in a Row." In 2013, Anouk represented the Netherlands at the Eurovision Song Contest and made it to the final with the song "Birds."

Early Life and Education

Anouk Teeuwe was born on April 8, 1975 in the Hague, Netherlands. She had a difficult youth, doing drugs and moving through several care homes after running away from her family as a teenager. When she was 15, Anouk gave her first public performance. She sang at weddings and parties with the band Shotgun Wedding and attended the Rotterdam Conservatory for two years.

Music Career

Anouk had her career breakthrough with her second single, "Nobody's Wife," which came out in 1997. The song reached number two on both the Dutch Top 40 and the Single Top 100 charts, and was included on Anouk's debut studio album "Together Alone." In 1998, the song became popular in several other European countries, peaking inside the top five in Sweden, Norway, Iceland, Belgium, and Italy. Anouk released her second studio album, "Urban Solitude," in 1999. It spawned the top-10 singles "R U Kiddin' Me," "Michel," and "The Dark." Anouk's next album was the compilation album "Lost Tracks," which came out in 2001. The following year, she released her third studio album, "Graduated Fool," which peaked at number three on the Dutch Album Top 100. For her successes, Anouk received the Golden Harp in 2003. In late 2004, she released her fourth studio album, "Hotel New York," which debuted at number one in the Netherlands and held the top spot for 12 weeks. The album yielded the hit singles "Girl" and "Lost."

Anouk's fifth studio album, "Who's Your Momma," came out in 2007. Another number-one album for the artist, it launched the successful soul-rock single "Good God." Anouk hit the top of the Dutch Album Top 100 again with her next album, "For Bitter or Worse," which came out in 2009. It included the single "Three Days in a Row," which became Anouk's first number-one single on the Dutch Top 40. She went on to release the album "To Get Her Together" in 2011; it was another number-one album in the Netherlands. Anouk had a big year in 2013, as she performed in the Eurovision Song Contest before releasing her eighth studio album, "Sad Singalong Songs." In the Eurovision Song Contest, she reached the final with the song "Bird" and ultimately came in ninth place. This was the best Eurovision result for the Netherlands in 14 years. Anouk continued her success in 2014 with her ninth studio album, "Paradise and Back Again." Her albums since then have included "Queen for a Day" (2016), "Wen d'r maar aan" (2018), and "Set This Thing on Fire" (2025).

The Voice of Holland

In 2015, Anouk became a coach on the singing reality competition television show "The Voice of Holland," then in its sixth season. After not appearing in season seven, she returned for season eight and coached contestant Jim van der Zee to victory. Anouk remained on the show until season 12 in early 2022, when she left the show due to sexual misconduct allegations made against the crew members.

Musical Style and Influences

Anouk's music spans the pop rock, alternative rock, R&B, and soul genres. Her style has been likened to that of Melissa Etheridge, Alanis Morissette, and Joan Osborne.

Personal Life

Anouk was previously married to Edwin Jansen, who served as her manager. They divorced in 1998. In 2004, Anouk wed rapper and record producer Remon Stotjin, the frontman of the reggae/hip hop band Postmen. They had three children together before separating in 2008. Anouk has three additional children, including a daughter with mixed martial artist and former basketball player Dominique Schemmekes, whom she married in 2022.