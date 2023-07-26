- Category:
- Richest Celebrities › Singers
- Net Worth:
- $40 Million
- Date of Birth:
- Mar 30, 1993 (30 years old)
- Place of Birth:
- Rio de Janeiro
- Gender:
- Female
- Profession:
- Singer, Songwriter, Dancer
- Nationality:
- Brazil
What is Anitta's net worth?
Anitta is a Brazilian singer, songwriter, actress, and dancer who has a net worth of $40 million. Anitta, also known as Larissa de Macedo Machado, rose to fame with the release of her single "Show das Poderosas" in 2013. The success of the single led to a major contract with Warner Music Brasil. Anitta released her self-titled debut studio album in 2013. The album reached #1 in Brazil and was certified 5x Platinum. Her 2014 album "Ritmo Perfeito" reached #1 in Brazil and was certified Platinum. Anitta's album "Bang" was released in 2015 and reached #3 in Brazil. In 2019 she released the album "Kisses." In 2022 she released the album "Version of Me."
Anitta is extremely popular on social media. As of this writing she has more than 65 million followers on Instagram, 15 million on Twitter and 15 million subscribers on YouTube.
As we detail in the next section, Anitta is NOT worth $100 million, despite what you may have read on a hundred blogs…
$100 Million Forbes Mexico Net Worth
Despite what you may have heard, Anitta is NOT worth $100 million. From June 2021 onward, not a week would go by without someone emailing us to say that Anitta actually has a net worth of $100 million according to Forbes Mexico. That is false. The article even was forced to publish the following correction:
The corrected version of the article estimated her net worth at $20-30 million. Unfortunately, dozens of sites, especially Brazilian sites repeated the $100 million number over and over without ever issuing a correction.
Early Life
Anitta was born Larissa de Macedo Machado on March 30, 1993.
Anitta was born and raised in Honório Gurgel, a neighborhood in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. She began her singing career at the age of 8 when she started singing in the choir of the Santa Luzia's Parish, located in her neighborhood.
In 2010, Anitta posted a video of herself singing on YouTube. The video went viral and caught the attention of producer Renato Azevedo, who signed her to a record deal with Furacão 2000.
Career
Anitta's debut single, "Meiga e Abusada," was released in 2012. The song was a commercial success, reaching number one on the Brazilian charts. In 2013, Anitta released her self-titled debut album, which also went on to be a commercial success.
The album's lead single, "Show das Poderosas," became a worldwide hit, reaching number one in several countries. The song's success helped to launch Anitta's career as a global superstar.
In the years since, Anitta has released four more studio albums: Ritmo Perfeito (2014), Bang (2015), Kisses (2019), and Versions of Me (2022). She has also collaborated with a number of international artists, including Madonna, Maluma, and J Balvin.
Anitta has won numerous awards for her music, including the MTV Europe Music Award for Best Worldwide Act, the Multishow Brazilian Music Award for Best Female Artist, and the Nickelodeon Brazil Kids' Choice Award for Favorite Brazilian Singer.
Discography
- Anitta (2013)
- Ritmo Perfeito (2014)
- Bang (2015)
- Kisses (2019)
- Versions of Me (2022)
Popular Singles
- "Meiga e Abusada" (2012)
- "Show das Poderosas" (2013)
- "Bang" (2015)
- "Paradinha" (2017)
- "Vai Malandra" (2017)
- "Envolver" (2022)
Endorsements and Business Ventures
Anitta is a popular endorser for a number of brands, including Coca-Cola, Beats by Dre, and Puma. She has also launched her own line of cosmetics and fragrances.
In 2016, Anitta founded her own management company, Rodamoinho Records. She is also the founder of the Brazilian charity Fundação Anitta, which provides educational and social programs to children in need.
Personal Life
Anitta married businessman Thiago Magalhães in 2017. The couple divorced in 2018. In 2021, Anitta began dating Brazilian businessman Gabriel David.
Influence and Legacy
Anitta is one of the most successful Brazilian singers of all time. She has won numerous awards for her music and has collaborated with some of the biggest names in the industry. She is also a successful businesswoman and philanthropist.