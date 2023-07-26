Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Singers Net Worth: $40 Million Date of Birth: Mar 30, 1993 (30 years old) Place of Birth: Rio de Janeiro Gender: Female Profession: Singer, Songwriter, Dancer Nationality: Brazil 💰 Compare Anitta's Net Worth

What is Anitta's net worth?

Anitta is a Brazilian singer, songwriter, actress, and dancer who has a net worth of $40 million. Anitta, also known as Larissa de Macedo Machado, rose to fame with the release of her single "Show das Poderosas" in 2013. The success of the single led to a major contract with Warner Music Brasil. Anitta released her self-titled debut studio album in 2013. The album reached #1 in Brazil and was certified 5x Platinum. Her 2014 album "Ritmo Perfeito" reached #1 in Brazil and was certified Platinum. Anitta's album "Bang" was released in 2015 and reached #3 in Brazil. In 2019 she released the album "Kisses." In 2022 she released the album "Version of Me."

Anitta is extremely popular on social media. As of this writing she has more than 65 million followers on Instagram, 15 million on Twitter and 15 million subscribers on YouTube.

As we detail in the next section, Anitta is NOT worth $100 million, despite what you may have read on a hundred blogs…

$100 Million Forbes Mexico Net Worth

Despite what you may have heard, Anitta is NOT worth $100 million. From June 2021 onward, not a week would go by without someone emailing us to say that Anitta actually has a net worth of $100 million according to Forbes Mexico. That is false. The article even was forced to publish the following correction:

The corrected version of the article estimated her net worth at $20-30 million. Unfortunately, dozens of sites, especially Brazilian sites repeated the $100 million number over and over without ever issuing a correction.

Early Life