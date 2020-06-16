Angus Stone net worth: Angus Stone is an Australian folk singer, songwriter, producer, and engineer who has a net worth of $4 million. He is best known for being one half of the duo Angus & Julia Stone.

Angus Stone was born in Sydney, Australia in April 1986. He is half of the duo Angus & Julia Stone with his sister. The duo released their debut studio album A Book Like This in 2007 and it reached #6 in Australia. Their album Down the Way was released in 2010 and reached #1 in Australia as did their 2014 album Angus & Julia Stone. The duo released the album Snow in 2017 which reached #2 in Australia. Angus Stone released his debut solo album Smoking Gun in 2009. His album Broken Brights was released in 2012 and reached #2 in Australia. Angus Stone released the album Honey Bones in 2016 and his album Smooth Big Cat in 2019 reached #2 in Australia.