What Is Ángela Aguilar's Net Worth?

Ángela Aguilar is a Mexican and American singer who has a net worth of $5 million. Ángela Aguilar is a member of a musical family known as "La Dinastía Aguilar." She has released the albums "Nueva Tradición" (2012), "Primero Soy Mexicana" (2018), "Mexicana Enamorada" (2021), and "Bolero" (2024) and the EPs "Baila Esta Cumbia" (2020) and "Que no se apague la música" (2020). In 2018, Aguilar gained attention after she performed her song "La Llorona" with Natalia Lafourcade and Aida Cuevas at the 19th Annual Latin Grammy Awards. Ángela has earned nominations from the Grammy Awards and Latin Grammy Awards, making her one of the youngest artists to be nominated for both.

Early Life

Ángela Aguilar was born Ángela Aguilar Álvarez Alcalá on October 8, 2003, in Los Angeles, California. She is the daughter of Aneliz Álvarez Alcalá and Grammy-winning singer Pepe Aguilar, and she was born while Pepe was on tour. Ángela is part of a musical family that is known as "La Dinastía Aguilar." Her paternal grandparents were singers/actors Flor Silvestre and Antonio Aguilar, her uncle is singer/actor Antonio Aguilar, Jr., and her brother Leonardo has earned two Latin Grammy nominations. Ángela holds dual citizenship between the U.S. and Mexico. At a young age, Ángela and Leonardo accompanied Pepe on tour in Latin America.

Career

In 2012, 9-year-old Ángela released the album "Nueva Tradición" with her brother Leonardo. In 2016, 13-year-old Aguilar was the youngest performer at the BBC 100 Woman festival in Mexico City, and she told BBC News that she hoped the music industry would change and no longer be dominated by men. In early 2018, Ángela and Leonardo embarked on "Jaripeo Sin Fronteras," an "equestrian-musical style tour," with their father and uncle. In March of that year, Aguilar released "Primero Soy Mexicana," her debut solo album, which her father produced. She performed the single "Tu Sangre en Mi Cuerpo" at the Premios Tu Mundo. The album earned a Grammy nomination for Best Regional Mexican Music Album, and Ángela performed the song "La Llorona" at the Latin Grammy Awards, where she was nominated for Best New Artist and Best Ranchero/Mariachi Album.

In April 2019, Mayor Ulises Mejía Haro appointed her the Artistic and Cultural Ambassador of Zacatecas, Mexico. At the 2019 Premios Juventud, Aguilar was nominated for three awards (Best Regional Mexican Artist, Best Social Artist, and Best New Influencer) and performed a medley with mariachi singers Pipe Bueno and Christian Nodal. In July 2019, she released a cover of "Shallow" from the 2018 film "A Star Is Born" on the Recording Academy's YouTube page, marking the first time she recorded a song in English. In 2020, Ángela released the EP "Baila Esta Cumbia," a tribute to the singer Selena, who was tragically murdered in 1995. In 2021, Aguilar released the album "Mexicana Enamorada," followed by "Bolero" in 2024.

Personal Life

In June 2024, Ángela confirmed that she was in a relationship with Christian Nodal, a Mexican singer who has won numerous Latin Grammys. Nodal is known for hit singles such as "Adiós Amor," "Probablemente," and "Ya No Somos Ni Seremos," and he collaborated with Aguilar on the single "Dime Cómo Quieres." In 2018, Ángela teamed up with Voto Latino to encourage Latino Americans to vote in U.S. elections.

Awards and Nominations

In 2019, Aguilar earned a Grammy nomination for Best Regional Mexican Music Album for "Primero Soy Mexicana." She has received three Latin Grammy nominations: Best New Artist (2018) and Best Ranchero/Mariachi Album for "Primero Soy Mexicana" (2018) and "Mexicana Enamorada" (2022). In 2022, Ángela earned an iHeartRadio Music Award nomination for Regional Mexican Song of the Year for "Dime Cómo Quieres, and in 2024, she received a People's Choice Award nomination for Female Latin Artist of the Year. She has earned more than a dozen Premios Juventud nominations, winning Best Mariachi Song for "Dime Cómo Quieres" (2021), Regional Mexican Album of the Year for "Mexicana Enamorada" (2022), and Female On The Rise Artist (2022). Aguilar has also received 11 Lo Nuestro Award nominations, taking home the prize for New Female Artist of the Year in 2022 and Regional Mexican Female Artist of the Year in 2023.