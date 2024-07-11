Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Singers Net Worth: $4 Million Birthdate: Dec 26, 1990 (33 years old) Birthplace: Cincinnati Gender: Male Height: 6 ft 3 in (1.93 m) Profession: Musician, Lyricist, Singer-songwriter, Multi-instrumentalist Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Andy Biersack's Net Worth

What is Andy Biersack's net worth?

Andy Biersack is an American singer and pianist who has a net worth of $4 million. Andy Biersack was born in Cincinnati, Ohio in December 1990. He founded the rock band Black Veil Brides and is the lead vocalist and only remaining original member. He started his solo music project Andy Black in 2014. Black Veil Brides was formed in 2006 and released their debut album "We Stitch These Wounds" in 2010. That album reached #1 on the US Indie chart and #3 on the US Hard Rock chart. The band released the album "Set the World on Fire" in 2011. That album reached #2 on the US Hard Rock and #3 on the US Rock chart as well as #4 on the UK Rock chart. Black Veil Brides released their third album "Wretched and Divine: The Story of the Wild Ones" in 2013. That album reached #1 on the UK Rock chart and #2 on both the US Rock and US Hard Rock charts. Their self-titled album was released in 2014 and also reached #2 on the US Rock and US Hard Rock charts. As "Andy Black" his debut album was released in 2016.

Early Life

Andrew Dennis Biersack was born in Cincinnati, Ohio to Chris and Amy Biersack. He attended a Catholic elementary school as a boy and was a magnet for bullies back then who saw him as a misfit because of his weird fashion sense and musical taste. His playlist had bands like Kiss, Avenged Sevenfold, the Damned and the Dropkick Murphys on repeat. The music video for Black Veil Brides "Knives and Pens" vividly paints a picture of the torment he endured during these school years.

When it came time for high school, Biersack enrolled at Cincinnati's School for Creative and Performing Arts and majored in drama and vocal music. Just two days after his 18th birthday, he decided to leave school and relocate to Los Angeles to chase his dream of becoming a rockstar even though it meant he wouldn't graduate.

Black Veil Brides

At age 14, Andy and a few of his buddies got together and started their first band, Biersack, which later evolved into the band we know as Black Veil Brides. In 2009 the band signed with the independent label StandBy Records and immediately kicked off the writing process for a tour and a record. Once all the paperwork was ready, the band hit the road for their first US tour titled "On Leather Wings". That same year they also released their first music video for "Knives and Pens" which to date has received over 200 million views.

On July 20, 2010 Black Veil Brides dropped their debut album "We Stitch These Wounds" and made quite a splash, selling over 13,000 copies in just the first week. The album ranked 36th on the Billboard Top 200 chart and took top spot on the Billboard Independent chart. They swiftly followed this up with their second studio album "Set the World on Fire" on June 14, 2011 under Lava Music/Universal Republic Records.

In early 2013 the band released their third album "Wretched and Divine: The Story of the Wild Ones". They continued toiling away relentlessly at the studio and released a fourth self-titled album the next year. They took a well-deserved break before surprising the fans with their fifth album "Vale" on January 12, 2018. To mark the 10th anniversary of their debut album they released a re-recorded version of it titled "Re-Stitch These Wounds" on July 31, 2020. They then dropped their sixth album "The Phantom Tomorrow" in the Fall of 2021.

Andy Black

During an interview with Kerrang! Magazine in May 2014 Biersack revealed that he was exploring creating new music on his own under the alias 'Andy Black'. He expressed that the type of sound he aimed to produce was unique and diverged from Black Veil Brides' style, leading him to pursue this solo venture. He also clarified to fans that while he held this new project close to his heart, it remained a side project and didn't compete with his work in the band in any way. Soon afterward he released his debut single "They Don't Need to Understand" along with its music video exclusively via Hot Topic's online platform. This project was inspired by '80s synth and goth music and he worked on it together with former Black Veil Brides producer John Feldmann.

On May 6, 2016 Andy Black released his highly anticipated debut album "The Shadow Side". The first single from the project dropped earlier on March 18, 2016 accompanied by a music video three days later. On February 15, 2019 Andy unveiled his second album "The Ghost of Ohio" which hit shelves on April 12, 2019.

Stage Injuries

Biersack's wild antics during performances with Black Veil Brides have resulted in multiple injuries. On June 18, 2011 he did the unthinkable and climbed up a 15-foot pillar. While attempting to jump back onto the stage, he landed awkwardly and injured his knees and skull. He also shattered three ribs and displaced one, forcing Black Veil Brides to cancel the first week of the 2011 Vans Warped Tour.

The stitches had barely healed from his surgery when Andy went on another rampage while performing a gig in Luxembourg. He ended up breaking his nose on the drum riser. Luckily, the injury wasn't that serious and he was able to join the rest of the band on stage in London just two days later.

Other Ventures

When Biersack moved to Los Angeles, he took up a few acting gigs to make ends meet. He appeared in the AT&T commercial "Confetti" and the Montana Meth commercial "Jumped". Additionally, he guest-starred in the Funny or Die web series "Average Joe" on YouTube and starred in the Black Veil Brides full-length feature film "Legion of the Black" in 2013. In 2017 Andy co-starred with Ben Bruce from Asking Alexandria in the indie supernatural thriller "American Satan" directed by Ash Avildsen, founder of Sumerian Records

Besides his undeniable musical talent and acting chops, Andy is also a great author. He co-wrote the supernatural and historical fiction graphic novel Ghost of Ohio with Z2 Comics. The novel came out on April 19, 2019 and complements his second solo album as Andy Black. In December 2020 he worked with longtime journalist Ryan J. Downey on his autobiography titled "They Don't Need to Understand: Stories of Hope, Fear, Family, Life, and Never Giving In".

From 2020 to 2021 Biersack voiced Batman in Dark Nights: Death Metal mini-series.

Accolades

In 2011 Biersack was included in Revolver Magazine's 100 Greatest Living Rock Stars list. The following year he was nominated for Best Vocalist at Revolver Magazine's Golden God Awards. Also in 2012, he was nominated for the Kerrang! Award for Hottest Male and impressively ranked 4th in Kerrang!'s 50 Greatest Rock Stars in the World Today list.

Personal Life

Biersack initially went by the name "Andy Six" until around 2011 when he decided that he preferred to be called by his birth name, Andy Biersack. He is a big fan of comic books and has listed Batman: Knightfall, V for Vendetta, Batman: Hush, and Kingdom Come among his favorites.

In 2016 Biersack was involved in a physical altercation with his wife, Juliet Simms, on a flight back to Los Angeles. They both released statements after the incident to condemn their actions and confirm that they weren't planning on getting separated.