What is Anderson Paak's Net Worth?

Anderson Paak, which is stylized as "Anderson .Paak," is a singer-songwriter, rapper, drummer, and record producer who has a net worth of $6 million. As a solo artist, he has released such albums as "Venice," "Malibu," "Oxnard," and "Ventura," the lattermost of which won the Grammy Award for Best R&B Album. Paak has also had success as one half of the musical duo Silk Sonic, alongside Bruno Mars.

Early Life and Education

Anderson .Paak, whose real name is Brandon Paak Anderson, was born on February 8, 1986 in Oxnard, California. He is of Korean and African-American descent on his mother's side, and has been estranged from his father since he was a child. During Anderson's senior year at Foothill Technology High School in Ventura, his mother was convicted and sentenced to seven years in prison for defrauding investors of millions of dollars.

Career Beginnings

Anderson had his first experience performing when he drummed at his family's church. After that, he worked on a marijuana farm in Santa Barbara, but was dismissed and became houseless. Back in the Los Angeles area, artists Shafiq Husayn and Dumbfoundead helped Anderson recover financially by employing him in various roles. He went on to release his debut mixtape, "O.B.E. Vol. 1," in 2012. Following the release, he changed his stage name to Anderson .Paak. In 2013, he produced and recorded the all-covers EP "Cover Art."

Solo Studio Albums

Paak released his debut studio album, "Venice," in 2014. He released his second studio album, "Malibu," in early 2016. Highly acclaimed by critics, "Malibu" earned a Grammy Award nomination for Best Urban Contemporary Album. Paak continued his success with his third album, "Oxnard," which came out in late 2018. Featuring guest appearances by such artists as Kendrick Lamar, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, and Q-Tip, the album debuted at number 11 on the Billboard 200. Even more successful was Paak's fourth studio album, "Ventura," which debuted at number four on the Billboard 200 in 2019. Moreover, the album went on to win two Grammy Awards, for Best R&B Album, and Best R&B Performance for the song "Come Home," featuring André 3000.

NxWorries

In 2015, Paak formed the musical duo NxWorries with record producer Knxwledge. Toward the end of the year, they released their debut EP, "Link Up & Suede." That was followed in 2016 by the album "Yes Lawd!"

Silk Sonic

Paak has enjoyed some of his greatest career highs as one half of the musical duo Silk Sonic, which he formed with Bruno Mars in 2021. The duo's debut studio album, "An Evening with Silk Sonic," debuted at number two on the Billboard 200 and number one on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. It spawned the hit singles "Smokin out the Window" and "Leave the Door Open," the latter of which became Paak's first song to reach number one on the Billboard Hot 100. "Leave the Door Open" went on to win four Grammy Awards, for Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best R&B Performance, and Best R&B Song.

Other Music Contributions

Among his other notable contributions as an artist, Paak performed on six songs on Dr. Dre's 2015 album "Compton." In 2018, he released the standalone single "Bubblin'," which later won the Grammy Award for Best Rap Performance. Also in 2018, Paak co-wrote two songs on Christina Aguilera's album "Liberation." In 2020, he was featured on Eminem's song "Lock It Up," and also released the successful non-album single "Lockdown." The following year, Paak collaborated with Dr. Dre on an album for the video game "Grand Theft Auto Online."

Charity

In 2016, Paak founded the Brandon Anderson Foundation, a nonprofit that seeks to support and create initiatives that bolster Los Angeles communities through access to arts and education. At the end of 2017, Paak launched the annual benefit concert .Paak House to raise funds for his nonprofit. Performers at the concert have included Cordae, Masego, Thundercat, and Kali Uchis.

Personal Life

Paak married his wife Jaylyn in 2011. After he was fired from his job on a marijuana farm in Santa Barbara that year, he became homeless with his wife and infant son. The couple had another son in 2017. In early 2024, Paak filed for divorce from Jaylyn.