What is Alyson Stoner's net worth?

Alyson Stoner is an American actress, dancer, and singer who has a net worth of $1.5 million. Alyson Stoner gained prominence as a child star in the early 2000s. First appearing in Missy Elliott's iconic music videos "Work It" and "Gossip Folks" as a dynamic young dancer, she quickly transitioned to acting roles on the Disney Channel and in major films. Beyond her early success in family entertainment, Stoner has evolved into a multifaceted artist, advocate for mental health awareness, and voice actor, notably providing voice work for popular video game franchises. While maintaining her presence in entertainment, she has also become known for her candid discussions about identity, mental health, and the challenges faced by child performers in Hollywood.

Early Career and Breakthrough

Born on August 11, 1993, in Toledo, Ohio, Stoner began her career as a model and dancer at age three. She studied at the O'Connell Dance Studio and modeled for several companies before moving to Los Angeles to pursue entertainment professionally. Her breakthrough came in 2002 when she was cast as a dancer in Missy Elliott's music videos, with her dynamic performances catching widespread attention.

Disney Channel and Film Success

Stoner became a familiar face on the Disney Channel, appearing in "The Suite Life of Zack & Cody" (2005-2007) as Max and in "Camp Rock" (2008) and "Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam" (2010) as Caitlyn Gellar. Her film career included significant roles in "Cheaper by the Dozen" (2003) and "Cheaper by the Dozen 2" (2005) as Sarah Baker, and she appeared in the "Step Up" franchise as Camille Gage in multiple films.

Voice Acting Career

Her voice acting work has been extensive and successful. Stoner is particularly known for voicing Isabella Garcia-Shapiro in "Phineas and Ferb" (2007-2015) and providing voices for the "Kingdom Hearts" video game series. She has also voiced characters in various other animated series and video games.

Music and Dance

Throughout her career, Stoner has continued to pursue music and dance. She has released several singles and EPs, including "While You Were Sleeping" (2011) and "Beat the System" (2016). Her dancing abilities have remained a significant part of her artistic expression, featuring in various projects and performances.

Personal Growth and Advocacy

In 2018, Stoner came out as pansexual through an essay in Teen Vogue, becoming an advocate for LGBTQ+ rights. She has been open about her struggles with eating disorders and mental health challenges stemming from her early career in entertainment. Through her platform, she frequently addresses issues facing child performers and advocates for better protections in the industry.

Recent Work and Activism

In recent years, Stoner has focused on creating content that promotes mental health awareness and personal development. She launched a wellness platform and has written about her experiences in the entertainment industry. Her YouTube channel features both creative content and educational resources about mental health and personal growth.

Beyond traditional entertainment, Stoner has expanded into public speaking, writing, and entrepreneurship. She has given TED talks about the entertainment industry and mental health, written articles for major publications, and continues to work across multiple creative mediums. Her work increasingly focuses on using her platform to address social issues and promote positive change in the entertainment industry.