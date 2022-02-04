Alizée Net Worth:

What is Alizée's Net Worth?

Alizée is a French singer, musician, and dancer who has a net worth of $50 million. Alizée got her start with a winning performance on the French television talent show "Graines de Star" in 1999. She went on to become a hugely successful recording artist in France, releasing such hit songs as "Moi… Lolita," "Gourmandises," "Parler Tout Bas," and "Les Collines." Alizée is one of the best-selling female French artists of the 21st century so far.

Early Life

Alizée Jacotey was born on August 21, 1984 in Ajaccio on the island of Corsica in France. Early on in her life, she began dancing, and was already proficient by the age of four. Alizée studied at the Ecole de Danse Monique Mufraggi, a renowned theater and dance school in Ajaccio.

"Graines de Star" and Music Breakthroughs

Alizée achieved national recognition in 1999, when she competed on the television talent show "Graines de Star." Although she had intended to compete as a dancer, that category was exclusively reserved for groups. As a result, Alizée joined the singing category, and performed Jennifer Lopez's "Waiting for Tonight" and Axelle Red's "Ma Prière." Her winning performance drew the attention of veteran songwriters Laurent Boutonnat and Mylène Farmer, who were seeking a fresh novice voice for their new project. The duo subsequently arranged Alizée's debut album, "Gourmandises," which came out in 2000 to incredible success throughout Europe. The album's first single, "Moi… Lolita," was a huge hit in several countries, as was the second single, "L'Alizé."

Further Albums

Alizée released her second album, "Mes Courants Électriques," in 2003; it spawned the singles "J'en ai marre!," "J'ai pas vingt ans," and "À contre-courant." The following year, Alizée released a live album and DVD entitled "Alizée En Concert." She then took a brief hiatus before returning in late 2007 with the album "Psychédélices," which included appearances from such artists as Bertrand Burgalat and Oxmo Puccino. The album's first single was "Mademoiselle Juliette," and the second was "Fifty-Sixty." Next came a compilation album called "Tout Alizée," which was released exclusively in Mexico.

In 2010, Alizée released the album "Une Enfant Du Siècle." Three years later, she released "5," which launched the singles "À Cause de L'automne" and "Je Veux Bien." In March of 2014, Alizée released the single "Blonde" from her upcoming album of the same name, which came out in June.

Other Media Appearances

In 2013, Alizée competed on the fourth season of the French reality dance show "Danse Avec les Stars," an adaptation of the British series "Strictly Come Dancing"; she went on to win first place. Over the subsequent four years, Alizée participated in the "Danse Avec les Stars" Tour, which was built upon the television show. Among her other media appearances, she performed at the NRJ Music Awards in 2013, singing "Scream & Shout" alongside will.i.am. In 2015, Alizée lent her voice to the French dub of the Disney animated movie "Tinker Bell and the Legend of the NeverBeast."

Style and Public Image

A mezzo-soprano, Alizée is known for her combination of pop, electronic, and psychedelic musical styles. Early in her career, she cultivated a seductive Lolita-esque image, which she slowly shed as she became more demure and family-friendly. However, Alizée has maintained her edge thanks to her sundry tattoos and bold fashion sense.

Overall, Alizée is credited with spearheading the rise of Europop in the 2000s. Beyond singing, she is proficient in a number of dance styles such as flamenco, jazz, tap, and Italian ballet.

Personal Life



In 2003, Alizée wed fellow French singer Jérémy Chatelain in Las Vegas, Nevada. The couple had a daughter named Annily in 2005, and divorced in 2012. The following year, Alizée met and began dating Grégoire Lyonnet while she was competing on "Danse Avec les Stars"; the two later married in 2016. With Lyonnet, Alizée has a daughter named Maggy.

Philanthropy

Over the years, Alizée has been involved in philanthropic work with Les Enfoirés, a collective of French celebrities who organize annual fundraising concerts. Proceeds from the concerts go to the charity Les Restaurants du Coeur, which helps feed those in need. Among her other philanthropic endeavors, Alizée participated in the Collectif Paris-Africa in 2011 to combat famine in Africa. For the compilation album "Collectif Paris-Africa pour l'UNICEF," she recorded the song "Des Ricochets" with 60 other artists.