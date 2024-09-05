What is Alison Moyet's Net Worth?

Alison Moyet is an English singer who has a net worth of $18 million. Alison Moyet rose to fame in the early 1980s as one-half of the synth-pop duo Yazoo, alongside Vince Clarke. She then embarked on a successful solo career, starting with her hit debut studio album "Alf" in 1984. Moyet has since continued her success with such albums as "Raindancing" (1987), "Hometime" (2002), "Voice" (2004), "The Minutes" (2013), and "Other" (2017). Alison has sold more than 25 million albums in the UK alone.

Early Life and Education

Alison Moyet was born Geneviève Alison Jane Moyet on June 18, 1961 in Billericay, Essex, England to an English mother and a French father. She was raised in nearby Basildon, where she attended Janet Duke Junior School and Nicholas Comprehensive. After leaving school at the age of 16, Moyet worked as a shop assistant and trained as a piano tuner. In the late 1970s and early '80s, she was involved with various rock and blues bands in southeast Essex.

Much later in her life, in 2023, Moyet completed her formal education by earning a degree in fine art printmaking from the University of Brighton.

Yazoo

In 1981, Moyet placed an advertisement in the British music magazine Melody Maker seeking musicians for a new blues band. She ended up hearing back from former Depeche Mode member Vince Clarke, and the two subsequently formed the synth-pop duo Yazoo. The duo released their debut studio album, "Upstairs at Eric's," in the summer of 1982. Supported by the UK hit singles "Only You" and "Don't Go," the album reached number two on the UK Albums Chart. Yazoo released one more studio album, "You and Me Both," before breaking up in 1983. The album made it to number one on the UK Albums Chart.

Solo Career

Following the breakup of Yazoo, Moyet embarked on her solo recording career. With the help of producing and songwriting team Jolley & Swain, she released her debut solo album, "Alf," in late 1984. A number-one hit on the UK Albums Chart, "Alf" launched the successful singles "Love Resurrection," "Invisible," and "All Cried Out." In 1985, Moyet released the non-album single "That Ole Devil Called Love," a cover of the jazz standard. It became her highest-charting single in the UK, reaching number two on the Singles Chart. She went on to have another big hit with the song "Is This Love?," the lead single from her second solo album, "Raindancing." Released in 1987, "Raindancing" also spawned the hit singles "Weak in the Presence of Beauty" and "Ordinary Girl." Moyet had another hit in 1987 with her cover of the pop standard "Love Letters."

Following a hiatus, Moyet released her third solo album, "Hoodoo," in 1991. Preceded by the successful singles "It Won't Be Long" and "Wishing You Were Here," the album reached number 11 on the UK Albums Chart. However, the release of the album also marked the beginning of a years-long fight between Moyet and her record label, Sony, for control over her artistic direction. The battle continued on her next album, 1994's "Essex," which saw substantial interference from Sony. As a result of extended litigation with the label, Moyet didn't release another studio album for over eight years. She did, however, record vocals for albums by several other artists, including Tricky, Ocean Colour Scene, and King Britt.

Finally released from Sony in 2002, Moyet moved to Sanctuary Records and released her fifth solo studio album, "Hometime." Her next album was 2004's "Voice," a collection of covers of classic songs. In late 2006, Moyet signed with the Universal Music Group imprint W14 Music, and in 2007 she released her album "The Turn." Shortly after that album's release, Moyet left W14. A little over five years later, she signed with the independent label Cooking Vinyl and released her eighth solo album, "The Minutes." The album was highly acclaimed, and became Moyet's highest-charting studio album since "Raindancing" in 1987. She went on to release a live album in 2014 recorded during her tour for "The Minutes." In 2017, Moyet released her ninth solo studio album, "Other," and in 2018 released her second live album. Her tenth studio album, "Key," came out in 2024.

Personal Life

Moyet was previously married to hairdresser Malcolm Lee, with whom she had a son. The pair eventually divorced. Moyet later married David Ballard, with whom she has a daughter. She also has a daughter from her past relationship with Kim McCarthy.

Moyet has struggled with dyslexia, ADD, and agoraphobia, as well as with her weight. She has been very open about these struggles in the media.