What is Alessia Cara's net worth?

Alessia Cara is a Canadian singer-songwriter who has a net worth of $4 million. Alessia Cara is recognized for her songs "Scars To Your Beautiful," "Stay," and "Here." Cara is known for bringing an R&B sound to her pop music. Cara has received nominations for four Grammy Awards and won Best New Artist in 2018. She names her influences as Lauryn Hill, Amy Winehouse, Drake, and Taylor Swift.

Early Life

Alessia Caracciolo, known professionally as Alessia Cara, was born July 11, 1996, in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada. Cara is the second of four children. She grew up in Brampton, where she attended Cardinal Ambrozic Catholic Secondary School. She is of Italian descent, with her mother as an Italian immigrant and her father born in Canada to Italian parents. Her family is specifically from Calabria, Italy, and she can speak Italian fluently.

As a child, Cara repeatedly wrote poetry and devoted her time to theater. She began playing guitar at the age of 10 and taught herself how to play various songs. At 13 years old, Cara began her own YouTube channel, where she posted covers of songs that she performed. At the time, she saw Justin Bieber as a career model.

Music Career

Cara ultimately gained popularity from her YouTube covers. After going viral for her acoustic renditions of "Love Yourself" and "Sweater Weather," she received an offer to sign with EP Entertainment. Cara signed in July 2014 and released her debut single, "Here," the following year. "Here" peaked at No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart immediately after its release. Tagging off her success, Cara released her debut studio album, "Know-It-All," peaking at No. 8 on the Canadian Albums Chart and at No. 9 on the Billboard 200.

In the summer of 2016, Cara was one of the supporting acts of British band Coldplay in the European and North American legs of their "A Head Full of Dreams" Tour. That same summer, she played Glastonbury Festival.

On February 4, 2017, Cara performed as the musical guest on "Saturday Night Live." Quickly after, Cara released her single "Stay," collaborating with DJ and producer Zedd, which is now certified seven-times platinum in Canada. Cara also featured alongside R&B artist Khalid and rapper Logic on the hit song "1-800-273-8255" that same year. The song raised awareness for increased suicide rates throughout the United States.

Her second studio album, "The Pains of Growing," was released on November 30, 2018. It debuted at No. 1 on the US iTunes Pop Charts in less than two hours after its release.

On September 10, 2021, Cara collaborated with the Mexican rock band The Warning on a cover of "Enter Sandman," which was released on the charity tribute album "The Metallica Blacklist." This particular cover was famously used for the teaser trailer of the 2022 strategy role-playing video game "Marvel's Midnight Suns." Two weeks later, Cara released her third album, "In the Meantime." The album was met with critical acclaim from music critics, praising Cara's introspective and vulnerable lyricism.

In August 2023, Cara confirmed on Twitter, that she was working on her fourth studio album.

Awards and Accolades

Cara has received nominations for four Grammy Awards, winning the Best New Artist in 2018. She is the first Canadian artist to win this award. The decision to award her the Grammy was criticized by certain audiences, with Cara receiving hateful messages and death threats from angry fans of R&B artist SZA. As a result, Cara briefly deactivated her social media accounts.

"Here" was named a "must hear song" by Cosmopolitan after its release. It was also included on Billboard's "20 Pop Songs You Need For Your Summer Playlist" in June 2015. Rolling Stone later ranked "Here" at number 21 on its year-end list of the 50 best songs of 2015.

Cara's second studio album, "The Pains of Growing" (2018), won the Juno Award for Album of the Year and the Juno Award for Pop Album of the Year. She also went on to win the Juno Award for Songwriter of the Year. The music video for her single "Growing Pains" was nominated for Best Cinematography at the 2018 MTV VMAs. On September 29, 2018, the Canadian Football League announced that Cara would be the halftime performer at the 106th Grey Cup.

Cara was also awarded Song of the Year and Record of the Year at the 2019 Latin Grammys for her collaboration with Juanes on "Querer Mejor."

Personal Life

Cara lives in Toronto, Canada. She has dual citizenship in both Canada and Italy. She has been diagnosed with several health conditions, one of which is synesthesia, a rare neurological condition that causes a person to experience more than one sense simultaneously. For example, a synesthete might see colors when they hear music. Cara also has keratosis pilaris and alopecia areata. She has been open about her struggles with mental health and insomnia, and she is a passionate advocate for the community.