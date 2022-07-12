Alejandro Sanz Net Worth:

What is Alejandro Sanz's Net Worth?

Alejandro Sanz is a Spanish singer-songwriter and musician who has a net worth of $25 million. Alejandro Sanz has won over 20 Latin Grammy Awards. Following the release of his albums "Viviendo Deprisa," "Si Tú Me Miras," and "3," he had his international breakthrough with 1997's "Más," which became the best-selling album in Spanish history. Since then, Sanz has recorded such hit albums as "El Alma al Aire," "Paraíso Express," "Sirope," and "#ELDISCO."

Early Life

Alejandro Sanz was born on December 18, 1968 in Madrid, Spain as the youngest son of Jesús and María. Inspired by his father's professional guitar playing, Sanz decided to learn to play the instrument himself, and pursued it passionately. He was further inspired by traditional flamenco music, which he experienced while vacationing with his parents in their native Andalusia on summer holidays.

Career Beginnings

Sanz performed at a variety of venues in Madrid when he was an adolescent. Eventually, he met music industry executive Miguel Ángel Arenas, who helped him find work. Sanz went on to sign a record deal with the label Hispavox; he then released his debut album, "Los Chulos Son Pa' Cuidarlos," in 1989. With the album failing to achieve success, Sanz took a hiatus from his music to study business administration. Additionally, he wrote material for other recording artists.

After signing to Warner Music Latina, Sanz released his second album, "Viviendo Deprisa," in 1991. Much more successful than his first album, it helped Sanz pick up a dedicated national following in Spain. Next, he released "Si Tú Me Miras" and the live album "Básico." In 1995, Sanz released "3," which included the single "La Fuerza del Corazón." The song became his first track to chart internationally.

Breakthrough Albums

Sanz had his international breakthrough album in 1997 with "Más." Supported by such hit singles as "Corazón Partío," "Amiga Mía," and "Y, ¿Si Fuera Ella?," the album went on to become the best-selling album of all time in Spain. Sanz had another hit with his fifth studio album, 2000's "El Alma al Aire," which won four Latin Grammy Awards. He won three more Latin Grammy Awards for his 2001 live album "MTV Unplugged." Sanz continued his success in 2003 with "No Es lo Mismo," which claimed four Latin Grammys.

Hit Singles and Further Albums

In 2005, Sanz had his biggest international hit yet with Shakira's song "La Tortura," on which he was a featured artist. Among the best-selling singles in music history, the song sold over five million copies worldwide and took home two Latin Grammys. Sanz subsequently released his album "El Tren de los Momentos," which was supported by the single "A la Primera Persona," his first track to enter the Billboard Hot 100. His next album was 2009's "Paraíso Express." Considered a return to form for the singer, the album won the Grammy Award for Best Latin Pop Album. It also launched the hit singles "Looking for Paradise," a bilingual single featuring Alicia Keys, and "Desde Cuándo."

Following 20 years with Warner Music, Sanz signed with Universal Music Group in 2011. He went on to release his tenth studio album, "La Música No Se Toca," the next year. In 2015, Sanz released the album "Sirope," which won the Latin Grammy Award for Best Contemporary Pop Vocal Album. Four years later, he released "#ELDISCO," which won the Grammy Award for Best Latin Pop Album. A self-titled album followed this in 2021.

Honors

Alejandro Sanz has received a number of honors beyond his many Latin Grammy and Grammy Awards. In 2011, he was given the Latin Heritage Award from the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers. A couple of years later, Sanz received the Lo Nuestro Excellence Award. He also earned an honorary doctor of music degree from Berklee College of Music in Boston, Massachusetts. Later, in 2017, Sanz was named the Latin Recording Academy's Person of the Year.

Personal Life

In late 1999, Sanz married Mexican actress and model Jaydy Michel; however, the marriage was never legally recognized. Together, the two had a daughter named Manuela. Sanz also had a son named Alexander from an extra-marital affair with Puerto Rican fashion designer Valeria Rivera. In 2005, Sanz separated from Michel; the same year, his father passed away. All of these events caused Sanz to have a mental breakdown in 2007, leading to time spent recuperating and going to therapy.

Alejandro Sanz married his former assistant Raquel Perera in 2012. The couple had a son named Dylan and a daughter named Alma before splitting in 2019.