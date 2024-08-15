What was Al Jarreau's Net Worth?

Al Jarreau was an R&B and jazz singer-songwriter who had a net worth of $4 million at the time of his death in 2017. Al Jarreau was most widely known for his hit 1981 album "Breakin' Away," which spent two years on the Billboard 200 and won two Grammy Awards. Among his many other credits, Jarreau co-wrote and sang the theme song to the 1980s television series "Moonlighting" and contributed vocals to the famous 1985 charity single "We Are the World."

Early Life and Education

Alwin Jarreau was born on March 12, 1940 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin as the fifth of six children of Pearl and Emile. His mother was a church pianist, while his father was a minister and singer. The family sang together during church concerts and benefits. As an adolescent, Jarreau attended Lincoln High School, where he was president of the student council. For his higher education, he went to Ripon College, graduating with his bachelor's degree in psychology in 1962. Jarreau went on to obtain a master's degree in vocational rehabilitation from the University of Iowa in 1964.

Career Beginnings

During his time at Ripon College, Jarreau sang in a group called the Indigos. Later, after graduating from the University of Iowa, he moved to California and became a rehabilitation counselor in San Francisco. Jarreau also continued his singing career by moonlighting with a jazz trio led by George Duke, and then forming a duo with guitarist Julio Martinez. In 1969, he and Martinez traveled to Southern California and performed at a number of major nightclubs. Jarreau went on to expand his nightclub appearances across the country; he also got into songwriting.

Albums

In 1975, Jarreau was working with pianist Tom Canning when he drew the attention of Warner Bros. Records. He subsequently released his debut album, "We Got By," which launched him to international stardom. Jarreau released his second album, "Glow," in 1976. The following year, he released the live album "Look to the Rainbow," which went on to win the Grammy Award for Best Jazz Vocal Performance. Jarreau won that category again the very next year for his album "All Fly Home." He continued his success with his 1980 album "This Time," which reached number 27 on the Billboard 200 and number one on the Jazz charts. Jarreau had his greatest commercial success with his fifth studio album, "Breakin' Away," which was released in 1981. The album peaked at number nine on the Billboard 200 and remained on the chart for two years, and spawned the hit single "We're in This Love Together." In addition to being nominated for Album of the Year at the Grammys, "Breakin' Away" won two Grammy Awards: for Best Pop Vocal Performance, Male and Best Jazz Vocal Performance, Male.

Following the huge success of "Breakin' Away," Jarreau released his self-titled sixth studio album in 1983. Another hit, it peaked at number 13 on the Billboard 200 and earned four Grammy Award nominations. He went on to release the album "High Crime" in 1984; it earned him a Grammy nomination for Best R&B Vocal Performance, Male. Jarreau's subsequent studio albums were 1986's "L is for Lover" and 1988's "Heart's Horizon." In the 1990s, Jarreau did very little recording due to his focus on live performing. His only album of the decade was 1992's "Heaven and Earth," which won him the Grammy Award for Best R&B Vocal Performance, Male. Jarreau returned to recording in the new millennium with his album "Tomorrow Today," which came out in 2000. He followed that with "All I Got" in 2002 and "Accentuate the Positive" in 2004; the latter earned a Grammy nomination for Best Jazz Vocal Album. Jarreau went on to record the collaborative album "Givin' it Up" with George Benson. Released in 2006, it won the Grammy for Best Traditional R&B Vocal Performance.

Other Musical Contributions

Among his other notable musical contributions, Jarreau sang on the 1980 children's music album "In Harmony: A Sesame Street Record." Later, in 1985, he was a featured vocalist on the famous charity single "We Are the World." Meanwhile, Jarreau co-wrote and sang the theme song to the ABC television series "Moonlighting," which ran from 1985 to 1989. The song was a commercial hit and earned Jarreau two Grammy nominations.

In the 1990s, Jarreau spent his time touring with such artists as Miles Davis, Chick Corea, Joe Sample, and Kathleen Battle. He also played the role of Teen Angel in the Broadway revival of the musical "Grease." In the early 2000s, Jarreau collaborated with conductor Larry Baird on symphony shows across the United States.

Personal Life and Death

Jarreau was married twice. His first wife was Phyllis Hall, to whom he was wed from 1964 until their divorce in 1968. He married his second wife, Susan Player, in 1977. Jarreau and Player had a son named Ryan.

In the summer of 2010, Jarreau fell critically ill after performing in France. A couple of years later, he contracted pneumonia. On February 12, 2017, just two days after announcing his retirement, Jarreau passed away from respiratory failure.

Real Estate

In 2002, Al paid $761,000 for a home in Tarzana, California. Several months after his death, Al's estate sold the home for $1.065 million.