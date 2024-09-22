What Is Aimee Mann's Net Worth?

Aimee Mann is an American singer and musician who has a net worth of $10 million. Aimee Mann plays bass guitar, guitar, percussion, and keyboards, and her styles include rock, folk, and alternative. Mann served as the vocalist and bassist for the band 'Til Tuesday, which formed in 1982 and broke up in 1989. Their debut studio album, "Voices Carry," reached #19 on the "Billboard" 200 chart in 1985. The band also released the albums "Welcome Home" (1986) and "Everything's Different Now" (1988). 'Til Tuesday's single "Voices Carry" reached #8 on the "Billboard" Hot 100 chart and #14 on the "Billboard" Mainstream Rock chart. Aimee released her solo debut studio album, "Whatever," in 1993, and she followed it with "I'm with Stupid" (1995), "Bachelor No. 2 or, the Last Remains of the Dodo" (2000), "Lost in Space" (2002), "The Forgotten Arm" (2005), "One More Drifter in the Snow" (2006), "@#%&*! Smilers" (2008), "Charmer" (2012), "Mental Illness" (2017), and "Queens of the Summer Hotel" (2021).

Mann also contributed to the soundtrack of the 1999 film "Magnolia," and her song "Save Me" was nominated for two Grammy Awards, a Golden Globe Award, and an Academy Award. Aimee has also appeared in several film and television projects, including "The Big Lebowski" (1998), "The West Wing" (2002), "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" (2002), "Portlandia" (2011), "Pleased to Meet Me" (2013), and "American Crime Story" (2018). In 2006, Mann was ranked #8 on NPR's list of "The best living songwriters" and #54 on "Paste" magazine's "100 Best Living Songwriters" list.

Early Life

Aimee Mann was born Aimee Elizabeth Mann on September 8, 1960, in Richmond, Virginia. When Aimee was 3 years old, her mother became pregnant by a man she was having an affair with. Mann's parents subsequently divorced, and her mother kidnapped her and took her to Europe. Aimee's father hired a private detective to track her down, and a year later, the detective found her in England and brought her back to the U.S. When Mann returned to her father, she met her new stepmother and stepbrothers. As a result of the kidnapping, Aimee began suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and anxiety later in life in regards to traveling. Mann didn't see her mother again until the age of 14, and decades later, Aimee decided to forgive her. Mann attended Midlothian High School in Virginia, and her father sent her to a psychiatrist because she wouldn't talk and was very withdrawn. Aimee's drama teacher said that she was "kind of an insecure kid, very quiet, very introspective … When she did start talking, she was worth listening to." When Mann was 12 years old, she began learning to play her brother's guitar while she was in bed suffering from glandular fever, and as a teenager, she enjoyed new wave and punk music. She enrolled at Boston's Berklee College of Music in 1978 to study bass guitar. Eighteen months later, Mann dropped out and became the bassist of a punk band called the Young Snakes. She wasn't happy in the group, so she later joined the band Ministry. She credited her time in Ministry with helping her learn to efficiently write songs.

Career

While attending Berklee, Mann formed the new wave band 'Til Tuesday with Michael Hausman. After signing with Epic Records, they released the album "Voices Carry," which peaked at #19 on the "Billboard" 200 chart. The title track was a top 10 hit on the "Billboard" Hot 100 chart, and the music video earned the band an MTV Video Music Award for Best New Artist. 'Til Tuesday later released the albums "Welcome Home" (1986) and "Everything's Different Now" (1988), which reached #49 and #124, respectively, on the "Billboard" 200 chart. Before disbanding in 1990, 'Til Tuesday released the singles "Looking Over My Shoulder," "Love in a Vacuum," "What About Love," "Coming Up Close," "(Believed You Were) Lucky," "Rip in Heaven," and "Everything's Different Now." In 1993, Aimee released her debut solo album, "Whatever," on the independent record label Imago, and the single "I Should've Known" reached #16 on the "Billboard" Alternative Airplay chart. Next, she released 1995's "I'm with Stupid," and the single "Choice in the Matter" peaked at #12 on the "Billboard" Adult Alternative Songs chart.

Mann's third solo album, 2000's "Bachelor No. 2 or, the Last Remains of the Dodo," reached #7 on the "Billboard" Independent Albums chart. That year she also released the single "Save Me" from the "Magnolia" soundtrack, and it earned her an Academy Award nomination, a Golden Globe nomination, and two Grammy nominations. Aimee's next two albums, 2002's "Lost in Space" and 2005's "The Forgotten Arm," topped the "Billboard" Independent Albums chart, and 2006's "One More Drifter in the Snow" peaked at #25 on that chart. The albums "@#%&*! Smilers" (2008)," "Charmer"(2012), and "Mental Illness" (2017) reached the top 10 on the "Billboard" Independent Albums chart, and "Mental Illness" won a Grammy for Best Folk Album. In 2021, Mann released her tenth solo album, "Queens of the Summer Hotel."

Personal Life

Aimee first met singer/producer Michael Penn in 1993 when he was hired to contribute to her album "I'm with Stupid." The couple went on to marry in late 1997. Michael is the brother of Sean Penn and the late Chris Penn. Mann previously dated Ministry frontman Al Jourgensen and her 'Til Tuesday bandmate Michael Hausman. Actor/comedian Dave Foley has said that he was formerly in a relationship with Aimee and that she wrote the song "Save Me" about him. In a 2021 interview with "The Guardian," Mann said that the previous year, a nervous system disorder caused her hearing to become distorted. She also began having vestibular migraines and suffering from dizziness. Due to tinnitus, Mann was unable to listen to music for a year. She stated, "All my sensory input was distorted and overloaded – light from a phone or a computer made me sick, and I felt like I had a terrible hangover or concussion all the time." Aimee believes that a combination of stress from the COVID-19 pandemic and childhood trauma may have triggered the disorder.

Awards and Nominations

Mann has received six Grammy nominations, winning for Best Recording Package for "The Forgotten Arm" in 2006 and Best Folk Album for "Mental Illness" in 2018. Her other nominations were for Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media for "Magnolia" (2001), Best Song Written for Visual Media and Best Female Pop Vocal Performance for "Save Me" (2001), and Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package for "@#%&*! Smilers" (2009). In 1985, she won an American Video Award for Best Female Performance for "Voices Carry." In 2000, "Save Me" earned Aimee an MTV Video Music Award for Best Editing as well as nominations from the Academy Awards, Golden Globes, Las Vegas Film Critics Society Awards, and Satellite Awards. In 2006, she received a PLUG Award nomination for Album Art/Packaging of the Year for "The Forgotten Arm," and in 2013, she earned an A2IM Libera Award nomination for the Creative Packaging Award for "Charmer." Mann won an A2IM Libera Award for Best American Roots & Folk Album for "Mental Illness" in 2018, and in 2022, she received Denmark GAFFA Award nominations for Best Foreign Solo Act and Best Foreign Album for "Queens of the Summer Hotel."

Personal Life & Real Estate

In June 2001, Michael and Aimee paid $808,000 for a home in Los Angeles' Los Feliz neighborhood. Today, this home is worth $3-4 million.