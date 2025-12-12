Adam Ant Net Worth

What is Adam Ant's Net Worth?

Adam Ant is an English musician, singer-songwriter, and actor who has a net worth of $5 million. Adam Ant rose to fame as the lead singer of the new wave band Adam and the Ants, with which he recorded the UK hit albums "Dirk Wears White Sox," "Kings of the Wild Frontier," and "Prince Charming." He later had success as a solo artist and as an actor.

Early Life and Education

Adam Ant was born Stuart Goddard on November 3, 1954 in London as the only child of Betty, an embroiderer, and Leslie, a chauffeur and former RAF member. He has partial Romani ancestry. When Goddard was seven years old, his parents divorced, and he was subsequently raised by his mother. He attended Robinsfield Infants School before going to Barrow Hill Junior School, where he boxed and played cricket. Goddard went on to attend the all-boys St Marylebone Grammar School, where he played rugby. For his higher education, he attended Hornsey College of Art to study graphic design, but dropped out before completing his degree.

First Bands

Goddard began his music career as the bass guitarist for the pub rock band Bazooka Joe. After the up-and-coming Sex Pistols opened for Bazooka Joe in 1975, Goddard decided he should adopt a more unique name for himself, so he chose Adam Ant — a combination of the first man in the Bible and the idea of an ant surviving a nuclear explosion. He then formed another band, the B-Sides, with Andy Warren and Lester Square.

Adam and the Ants

With his bandmates Andy Warren and Lester Square, as well as drummer Paul Flanagan, Ant formed the rock band the Ants in 1977. The band was soon renamed Adam and the Ants and consisted of Ant, Warren, drummer David Barbarossa, and guitarist Matthew Ashman. Adam and the Ants released their debut album, "Dirk Wears White Sox," in late 1979. It became the inaugural number-one album on the UK Independent Albums Chart. A second version of Adam and the Ants formed in 1980 with guitarist Marco Pirroni, bassist Kevin Mooney, and drummers Chris Hughes and Terry Lee Miall. The group went on to release the album "Kings of the Wild Frontier," a massive hit that became the best-selling album in the UK in 1981. It spawned three successful singles: "Dog Eat Dog," "Antmusic," and the title track. Mooney left the group in early 1981, and bassist Gary Tibbs joined the band. Toward the end of that year, Adam and the Ants released their third and final album, "Prince Charming," which yielded the UK number-one singles "Stand and Deliver" and the title track. The band dissolved in 1982.

Solo Music Career

After the disbanding of Adam and the Ants in 1982, Ant launched his solo career and retained guitarist Marco Pirroni as a co-songwriter. He had immediate success with his debut solo single, "Goody Two Shoes," which topped the singles chart in the UK and reached number 12 in the US. The song was included on his debut solo album, "Friend or Foe," which peaked at number five in the UK and number 16 in the US. Ant released his second solo album, "Strip," in 1983; it was not received as well as his first album, and had only moderate sales. His third solo album, "Vive Le Rock," elicited a similarly tepid response upon its release in 1985, although it did include the successful single "Apollo 9." After some years of focusing on acting and doing various concerts, Ant returned in 1990 with his fourth solo album, "Manners & Physique," which spawned the moderately successful single "Room at the Top." His next album, "Wonderful," came out in 1995; it was supported by the successful title track. Over the remainder of the decade, Ant performed various live shows and demoed songs with Pirroni.

In 2010, Ant established his independent record label Blue Black Hussar. He also returned to live performing for the first time since 2007. Ant held many major concerts over the ensuing years, and embarked on his World Tour of London and his Seaside Tour. He also toured the United States and Australia. In early 2013, Ant released his first solo album in almost 18 years: "Adam Ant is the Blueblack Hussar in Marrying the Gunner's Daughter." It peaked at number 25 on the UK Albums Chart. Ant continued to do many live performances after that. He toured the UK in 2016 and North America in early 2017, and did another tour of both places in late 2019. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Ant didn't tour again until 2022 with his Antics Tour in the UK. He returned to the US with a tour in the spring of 2024.

Acting Career

Ant made his professional acting debut in Derek Jarman's 1978 film "Jubilee," which features many other notable punk rockers. He began focusing more intently on acting starting in the second half of the 1980s, when he moved to Hollywood. In 1985, Ant appeared in an episode of the American television series "The Equalizer" and acted in the Royal Exchange Theatre's production of the play "Entertaining Mr Sloane." The following year, he was in the horror film "Nomads." In 1987, Ant was in the films "Slam Dance" and "Cold Steel" and in episodes of the television series "Amazing Stories" and "Sledge Hammer!"

During the final two years of the 1980s, Ant appeared in the science-fiction films "World Gone Wild" and "Out of Time," the television horror film "Spellcaster," and the crime film "Trust Me." In 1992, he starred in the thriller film "Sunset Heat" and made appearances on the television shows "Tales from the Crypt" and "Northern Exposure." The following year, Ant starred in the comedy film "Love Bites." In the latter half of the decade, his credits included the science-fiction film "Cyber Bandits" and episodes of "Batman: The Animated Series" and "La Femme Nikita."

Personal Life

Ant married his first wife, fellow Hornsey College of Art student Carol Mills, in 1975. They divorced two years later. Ant went on to date such famous actresses as Amanda Donohoe, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Heather Graham. In 1997, he married Lorraine Gibson, who was 16 years his junior. They had a daughter before divorcing in 2002.

Ant has been very frank about his struggles with his mental health. He suffered from depression in the 1970s and tried to kill himself by overdosing on pills. After being sent to a psychiatric hospital, he was diagnosed with bipolar disorder. Ant returned to a psychiatric hospital in 2010 following some public incidents in which he was charged with criminal damage.