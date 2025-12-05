Rodger Berman Net Worth

What is Rodger Berman's net worth?

Rodger Berman is an American businessman who has a net worth of $10 million. Rodger Berman is widely known through his professional and personal partnership with stylist and fashion entrepreneur Rachel Zoe.

For more than two decades, he played a behind-the-scenes role in the expansion of the Rachel Zoe brand, serving as president of Rachel Zoe, Inc., executive producing multiple television projects, and helping guide the company's shift into product lines, editorial ventures, and digital commerce. His calm, analytical presence provided a counterbalance to Zoe's creative instincts, and their dynamic became a central thread of her various TV series including "The Rachel Zoe Project" and "Fashionably Late with Rachel Zoe." Berman also developed his own career in business strategy and retail technology, advising companies focused on consumer experience, branding, and digital infrastructure. His personal life later attracted attention after the couple's high-profile split and his new relationship became a storyline on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills."

Early Life and Education

Rodger Berman was born in 1968. He attended George Washington University, where he met Rachel Zoe in 1991 when they were both undergraduates. The two began dating in college and built a long-term partnership that blended personal life with professional collaboration. After earning his degree, Berman pursued a career in finance and business development, gaining early experience in retail strategy and brand management that would later shape his role within Zoe's growing enterprise.

Career

Before joining Rachel Zoe's ventures full time, Berman worked in investment and consulting positions that focused on consumer brands and emerging retail models. His background in economics and business analytics made him a strong fit for operational leadership, and as Zoe's styling career gained momentum in the 2000s, he increasingly became involved in managing the business infrastructure surrounding her work.

Berman eventually became president of Rachel Zoe, Inc., where he oversaw strategy, finance, and long-term brand development. During his tenure the company expanded beyond celebrity styling into product lines, subscription commerce, brand partnerships, and editorial content. He played a key role in building Zoe Media Group and in structuring partnerships that linked her fashion influence with larger retail platforms.

His television contributions became another major aspect of his career. Berman served as a producer on "The Rachel Zoe Project," which aired for five seasons and introduced mainstream audiences to the inner workings of high-end styling. He also worked on Zoe's talk show "Fashionably Late with Rachel Zoe" and appeared alongside her in multiple media projects. Over time he became a recognizable figure to fans, known for his supportive presence, managerial approach, and dry humor.

Outside the Zoe brand, Berman has consulted and advised several companies in the fashion and retail tech ecosystem. His work has focused on customer experience, direct-to-consumer models, branding expansion, and digital platforms that support luxury goods and lifestyle content.

Marriage to Rachel Zoe

Berman married Rachel Zoe in 1998. Their relationship became central to her public persona and to the storytelling in her television projects, which frequently highlighted their tight-knit partnership, contrasting personalities, and shared approach to parenting and work life.

The couple welcomed two sons, Skyler in 2011 and Kaius in 2013. For many years they presented a united front both privately and professionally, with Berman managing the business while Zoe handled the creative direction.

Separation and Divorce

In September 2024 the couple separated after twenty-six years of marriage. Zoe later shared in interviews that the relationship had shifted as they grew into different versions of themselves and that she ultimately felt the separation was the healthiest decision for their children. She filed for divorce in July 2025.

Their split became a storyline on Season 15 of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," where Zoe addressed the emotional challenges of ending a long marriage, the difficulty of co-parenting during the transition, and her feelings surrounding Berman's new relationship.

Relationship with Bree Jacoby

Around the time of the separation, Berman began dating entrepreneur Bree Jacoby. Public discussion about the relationship intensified after Zoe noted that their children had known about the girlfriend for many months and implied that the timeline of the new relationship was close to the end of the marriage. Berman has not publicly commented on the matter.

Personal Life

Berman shares two sons with Rachel Zoe and remains involved in their lives. His post-divorce personal and professional activities have been largely private apart from the mentions on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills." His continuing work focuses on brand development, strategic advisory roles, and consumer experience in fashion and lifestyle sectors.