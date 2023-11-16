Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Rock Stars Net Worth: $25 Million Date of Birth: May 15, 1978 (45 years old) Place of Birth: Szentendre Gender: Male Profession: Guitarist, Songwriter, Musician, Martial Artist, Entrepreneur, Record producer Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Zoltan Bathory's Net Worth

What Is Zoltan Bathory's Net Worth?

Zoltan Bathory is a Hungarian-American musician, music video director, and producer who has a net worth of $25 million. Zoltan Bathory is best known for being the founder and guitarist for the heavy metal band Five Finger Death Punch. The band has released the studio albums "The Way of the Fist" (2007), "War Is the Answer" (2009), "American Capitalist"(2011), "The Wrong Side of Heaven and the Righteous Side of Hell, Volume 1" (2013), "The Wrong Side of Heaven and the Righteous Side of Hell, Volume 2" (2013), "Got Your Six" (2015), "And Justice for None" (2018), "F8" (2020), and "AfterLife" (2022).

They have had several top 10 singles on the "Billboard" Mainstream Rock chart, including "Walk Away," "Bad Company," "Remember Everything," "Coming Down," "Lift Me Up" (featuring Rob Halford), "Battle Born," "Wash It All Away," "Sham Pain," and "A Little Bit Off." Bathory was named Best Shredder by "Metal Hammer Magazine" in 2010. He is also one of the main songwriters for Five Finger Death Punch, and he directed their music videos for "Bad Company" (2010), "House of the Rising Sun" (2014), and "Jekyll and Hyde" (2015). The band has sold more than 2.6 million albums in the United States. Zoltan has also managed the bands Bad Wolves and Fire from the Gods.

Early Life

Zoltan Bathory was born on May 16, 1978, in Szentendre, Hungary. In a 2020 interview with "Kerrang!," Zoltan said of his youth, "Hungary was very much a socialist, communist country. We had one TV channel that started at noon and ended at midnight. It didn't broadcast on Mondays at all, and it showed no rock or metal music. As kids we'd beat the crap out of each other because there was nothing else to do! The one thing Hungary did give me was a heavy-duty education. I knew that if I wanted to get out, I needed to be faster, stronger and better educated than everyone else. I read hundreds of books. If I hadn't, I would have been just another cog in the machine."

Career

In 2004, Bathory became the bassist of the post-grunge band U.P.O. He left the following year to form Five Finger Death Punch. The band's debut album, "The Way of the Fist," was released on July 31, 2007, and it was certified Gold in the U.S. and Canada. The singles "The Bleeding" and "Never Enough" were top 10 hits on the "Billboard" Mainstream Rock chart. Next, they released 2009's "War Is the Answer," which reached #7 on the "Billboard" 200 chart and went Platinum in the U.S., Gold in Canada, and Silver in the U.K. The singles "Bad Company" and "Far from Home" reached #2 and #4, respectively, on the Mainstream Rock chart, and "Bad Company" was certified Platinum in the U.S. The band's third album, 2011's "American Capitalist," reached #3 on the "Billboard" 200 chart and was certified Platinum in the U.S., Gold in Canada, and Silver in the U.K. The single "Under and Over It" reached #1 on the "Billboard" Hard Rock Digital Song Sales chart, and "Coming Down" topped the Mainstream Rock chart. In 2013, the band released "The Wrong Side of Heaven and the Righteous Side of Hell, Volume 1" and "The Wrong Side of Heaven and the Righteous Side of Hell, Volume 2." Both albums reached #2 on the "Billboard" 200 chart and were certified Gold or higher in the U.S. and Canada. The singles "Lift Me Up" (featuring Rob Halford) and "Battle Born" reached #1 on the Mainstream Rock chart.

The sixth Five Finger Death Punch album, 2015's "Got Your Six," reached the top 10 in more than 10 countries, and it was certified Gold in the U.S., Canada, Denmark, and Germany. The single "Jekyll and Hyde" topped the Hard Rock Digital Song Sales chart, and "Wash It All Away" reached #1 on the Mainstream Rock chart. The 2018 album "And Justice for None" reached #1 on the "Billboard" Top Hard Rock Albums and Top Rock Albums charts as well as the UK Rock & Metal Albums chart, Austrian Albums chart, German Albums chart, and Swiss Albums chart. The singles "When the Seasons Change" and "Blue on Black" reached #1 on the Mainstream Rock chart. In 2020, the band released the album "F8," and it peaked at #8 on the "Billboard" 200 chart and reached #1 on the UK Rock & Metal Albums chart and the Finnish Albums chart. Three of the album's singles, "Living the Dream," "A Little Bit Off," and "Darkness Settles In," reached #1 on the Mainstream Rock chart. The 2022 album "AfterLife" reached #1 on the "Billboard" Top Hard Rock Albums chart, Finnish Albums chart, Swedish Hard Rock Albums chart, Swiss Albums chart, and UK Rock & Metal Albums chart. The title track and the singles "Welcome to the Circus" and "Times Like These" reached #1 on the Mainstream Rock chart.

Personal Life

Zoltan competes in martial arts and is a black belt in judo and Brazilian jiu-jitsu, and his wife, Heather Grace Gracie, is the granddaughter of Carlos Gracie, the Founding Father of Brazilian jiu-jitsu. As a member of the Gracie Humaita Jiu-Jitsu Competition Team, Bathory has won two gold medals, four silver medals, and two bronze medals at the IBJJF International Open Jiu-Jitsu Championship. He has served as a civilian L1 Modern Army Combatives Instructor – Close Quarter Combat, and he appeared in the "100 Deadly Skills Combat Edition – The Most Dangerous Men in America" series by Clint Emerson, a former Navy Seal Team 6 operator. In 2014, Zoltan drove for Monster Truck Racing Team 2Xtreme Racing, and he has raced at the WGAS Motorsport Flip Fest Monster Truck and Motocross Show, Kansas City Speedway, Florida's EastBay Race Way, Newfoundland Raceway, and the 2015 Monster Jam Finals. Bathory co-owns the Jiu-Jitsu Gear Manufacturer Epic Roll.

Awards and Nominations

Five Finger Death Punch has won three Metal Hammer Golden Gods Awards, Best Shredder for Bathory (2010) as well as Best New Band (2009) and Best Breakthrough Band (2010). Zoltan earned a Revolver Golden Gods Award nomination for Best Guitarist in 2012, and Five Finger Death Punch received a nomination for Best Live Band in 2013 and won Song of the Year for "Lift Me Up" in 2014. The band has won seven Radio Contraband Rock Radio Awards: Indie Artist of the Year (2011, 2012, 2013, and 2014), Album of the Year for "American Capitalist" (2012), Song of the Year for "Coming Down" (2012), and Video of the Year for "Wrong Side of Heaven" (2014). They earned five Bandit Rock Awards, Best International Album for "The Wrong Side of Heaven…" (2014) and "And Justice For None" (2019), Best International Group (2014), and Best International Artist (2016 and 2019). The band has also won a Loudwire Music Award for Best Rock Video for "Wrong Side of Heaven" (2014) and SiriusXM Octane Music Awards for Best Live Band (2014) and Artist of the Year (2015).

Las Vegas Castle

In 2019 Zoltan Bathory paid $3.5 million for an elaborate 11,600 square foot castle on a lake in Las Vegas. The castle, which was built in 1991, has 144 custom stain-glass windows. Today the home is worth an estimated $4-5 million. Here is a video tour: