Zakk Wylde net worth

Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Rock Stars Net Worth: $14 Million Date of Birth: Jan 14, 1967 (56 years old) Place of Birth: Bayonne Gender: Male Height: 6 ft 2 in (1.88 m) Profession: Musician, Record producer, Songwriter, Guitarist, Keyboard Player, Actor Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Zakk Wylde's Net Worth

What is Zakk Wylde's Net Worth?

Zakk Wylde is an American musician, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and occasional actor who has a net worth of $14 million. Zakk Wylde is best known as the lead guitarist for rock star Ozzy Osbourne and as the founder, lead guitarist, lead singer, and songwriter of the heavy metal band Black Label Society. He was also the co-founder and lead guitarist and vocalist of the short-lived side project Pride & Glory. Additionally, Wylde has performed and recorded as a solo artist and with his Black Sabbath cover band Zakk Sabbath.

Early Life and Education

Zakk Wylde was born as Jeffrey Wielandt on January 14, 1967 in Bayonne, New Jersey. He grew up in Jackson, where he attended Jackson Memorial High School. As a teenager, he played the guitar almost nonstop, and was in the local band Stone Henge.

Ozzy Osbourne

In the late 1980s, Wylde replaced Jake E. Lee as the lead guitarist for singer Ozzy Osbourne. He soon became known for his signature black-and-white, bull's-eye-painted Gibson Les Paul Custom guitars. Wylde's first album with Osbourne was 1988's "No Rest for the Wicked." After that, he appeared on the 1990 live album "Just Say Ozzy," the 1991 studio album "No More Tears," and the 1993 live album "Live & Loud." Following 1995's "Ozzmosis," Wylde was replaced as Osbourne's lead guitarist by Joe Holmes. He returned in 2001 on the album "Down to Earth," and the year after that was on the live album "Live at Budokan." Since then, Wylde has appeared on Osbourne's albums "Black Rain" and "Patient Number 9." He also joined the Ozzy and Friends Tour in 2012, and joined Obsourne's band for select dates of Osbourne's 2017 summer tour.

Pride & Glory

During Ozzy Osbourne's 1991 tour, Wylde formed the side project Pride & Glory with White Lion members James LoMenzo and Greg D'Angelo. The band released a self-titled album in 1994 before disbanding. Pride & Glory reunited in early 1998 for a one-off reunion show at the Whisky a Go Go in Hollywood, California.

Black Label Society

In 1998, Wylde founded the heavy metal band Black Label Society. He also serves as the band's lead guitarist, lead vocalist, and songwriter and producer. Black Label Society released its debut studio album, "Sonic Brew," in Japan in 1998; it came out the next year in the United States. In 2000, the band released its second album, "Stronger Than Death." That was followed in early 2001 by the live album "Alcohol Fueled Brewtality Live!! +5," which was recorded at the Troubadour in West Hollywood. Subsequent albums included "1919 Eternal," "Hangover Music Vol. VI," "Shot to Hell," "The Song Remains Not the Same," and "Catacombs of the Black Vatican." In 2021, Black Label Society released "Doom Crew Inc."

Solo Career

Wylde released his debut solo album, "Book of Shadows," in 1996. In contrast to his work with Ozzy Osbourne and Black Label Society, the album demonstrates a lighter, acoustic style of music. Wylde didn't release his second solo album, a sequel entitled "Book of Shadows II," until two decades later.

Other Projects

Since 2014, Wylde has led a Black Sabbath cover band called Zakk Sabbath. Other members of the group include Rob Nicholson and Joey Castillo. Starting in the summer of 2022, Wylde joined the reunited heavy metal band Pantera as a fill-in guitarist for the late Dimebag Darrell.

Guest Appearances

Wylde has made a number of guest appearances on albums by other artists. In 1991, he did a guitar solo on Britny Fox's album "Bite Down Hard." A few years later, he made a guest appearance on Blackfoot's "After the Reign." In the 00s, Wylde appeared on such albums as "New Found Power," by Damageplan; "No Regrets," by Dope; and "All That Remains," by Fozzy. He has also appeared on multiple solo albums by keyboardist Derek Sherinian. Among his other guest credits, Wylde contributed guitar solos to the Rippingtons' album "Built to Last" and Eric Gales's album "Good for Sumthin."

Wylde has also made myriad guest appearances during live performances. In the summer of 1993, he appeared on stage with the Allman Brothers Brand at Great Woods Amphitheatre in Mansfield, Massachusetts. Later, in 2011, Wylde appeared with Guns N' Roses on stage in Indianapolis, Indiana, where Black Label Society was the opening act. In late 2014, he appeared on the "Experience Hendrix 2014" tour alongside such artists as Eric Johnson, Buddy Guy, and Billy Cox.

Film Career

Wylde has appeared in a few films over the years. In 2001, he played the lead guitarist of a fictional band called Steel Dragon in the musical film "Rock Star," starring Mark Wahlberg and Jennifer Aniston. Wylde had a bigger part in the 2010 film "Bones," playing the uncle of Jimmy Bennett's titular character.

Personal Life

With his wife Barbaranne, whom he married in 1992, Wylde has four children named Hayley, Jesse, Hendrix, and Sabbath.