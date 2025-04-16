What is Zak Starkey's net worth?

Zak Starkey is an English rock drummer who has a net worth of $20 million. Zak Starkey is a renowned English rock drummer who has carved out an impressive legacy despite being born into musical royalty as the son of Beatles drummer Ringo Starr. Starkey has established himself through talent and perseverance rather than relying on his famous lineage. Best known for his nearly three-decade tenure with The Who (1996-2025), Starkey stepped into the monumental role once held by his godfather, Keith Moon. His powerful yet nuanced drumming style earned him praise from Pete Townshend and Roger Daltrey, who considered him the best drummer for the band since Moon's passing. Beyond The Who, Starkey served as Oasis's drummer from 2004 to 2009, contributing to their album "Don't Believe the Truth" and accompanying tours. Throughout his career, he has collaborated with numerous high-profile artists including Johnny Marr, The Icicle Works, The Lightning Seeds, and occasionally performed with his father's All-Starr Band. Largely self-taught and fiercely independent, Starkey's dedication to his craft and ability to adapt to various musical styles have cemented his reputation as one of rock's most respected drummers in his own right.

Early Life and Musical Beginnings

Despite his father's fame as a member of the most influential band in history, Zak Starkey didn't have his path to music laid out for him. Born on September 13, 1965, at Queen Charlotte's and Chelsea Hospital in Hammersmith, London, to Ringo Starr (Richard Starkey) and his first wife Maureen Starkey (née Cox), Zak grew up at Sunny Heights in Surrey and later at Tittenhurst Park in Berkshire. Interestingly, Ringo actually discouraged his son from pursuing a career in music, hoping he might become a doctor or lawyer instead.

The pivotal moment in Starkey's musical journey came when he was eight years old and received his first drum kit—not from his father, but from Keith Moon, The Who's legendary drummer and Zak's godfather. While Moon (whom young Zak called "Uncle Keith") was a significant influence, he didn't provide formal lessons. In fact, Starkey received only one drum lesson from his father before becoming primarily self-taught.

By age twelve, Starkey was already performing in pubs with his garage band, The Next. After Moon's death, Kenney Jones (who replaced Moon in The Who) gifted the teenage Starkey a white drum kit that had belonged to Moon and had been kept in storage by the band—a symbolic passing of the torch that would prove prophetic.

Professional Career Development

Starkey's professional career began in the 1980s when he appeared with a reformed Spencer Davis Group. In 1985, he played on John Entwistle's solo album "The Rock" (though it wasn't released until 1996) and participated in the Artists United Against Apartheid project "Sun City" alongside his father.

His career continued with brief stints in various bands, including replacing Chris Sharrock in The Icicle Works in 1988. Though these early years weren't marked by immediate success, Starkey persevered, honing his skills and building a reputation as a reliable and talented drummer outside his father's shadow.

A significant breakthrough came in the early 1990s when he toured with his father as part of Ringo Starr and His All-Starr Band in 1992 and 1995, having previously guested on their 1989 tour. This higher-profile work helped establish Starkey more firmly in the music industry.

The Who Years

Starkey's most significant career association began in 1996 when he joined The Who for their Quadrophenia tour. Taking on the role once filled by his godfather Keith Moon represented both a tremendous honor and challenge. However, Starkey quickly proved himself worthy of the position, receiving acclaim for his strong drumming presence while respectfully avoiding attempts to merely imitate Moon's distinctive style.

Both Pete Townshend and Roger Daltrey publicly praised Starkey as the best drummer for the band since Moon's death, a tremendous endorsement considering the iconic status of The Who's original drummer. Starkey's performances with the band at significant events, such as the Concert for New York City after the September 11 attacks and the halftime show of Super Bowl XLIV in 2010, helped cement his position as an integral part of the legendary group.

Throughout his nearly 30-year tenure with The Who, Starkey contributed to their albums and participated in numerous tours, becoming the band's longest-serving drummer. His work helped maintain the band's powerful live sound while bringing his own sensibilities to their performances.

Oasis and Other Collaborations

While maintaining his role with The Who, Starkey joined Britpop powerhouse Oasis in 2004, working with the notoriously volatile Gallagher brothers. He participated in the recording of their 2005 album "Don't Believe the Truth" and toured extensively with the band.

His tenure with Oasis lasted until 2009, ending amid reported tensions with Noel Gallagher. Despite this, Starkey's drumming was widely praised for bringing new energy to the band during this period.

Beyond these two major associations, Starkey has collaborated with numerous other artists. He was a founding member of Johnny Marr & the Healers, worked with reggae legends Sly and Robbie, and participated in various tribute concerts. His versatility as a drummer has allowed him to adapt to different styles and musical contexts throughout his career.

Personal Life

Despite his rock royalty status, Starkey has maintained a relatively private personal life. He has two children: daughter Tatia Jayne Starkey (born 1985) with his first wife Sarah, and daughter Luna Lee Lightnin (born 2021) with his longtime partner Sharna "Sshh" Liguz, whom he married on their daughter's first birthday in 2022 after 18 years together.

The wedding was a rock star-studded affair, with Eddie Vedder and Johnny Marr serving as best men and Ringo giving his son away. This blend of family and rock connections perfectly symbolizes Starkey's life at the intersection of Beatles legacy and his own musical journey.

2025 Firing from The Who

In April 2025, Starkey's nearly three-decade tenure with The Who came to an abrupt end following a performance at London's Royal Albert Hall. According to reports, frontman Roger Daltrey, expressed frustration during the concert's final song, "The Song Is Over," stating he couldn't hear the key because the drums were too prominent.

The split was confirmed by a band representative, who stated, "The band made a collective decision to part ways with Zak after this round of shows at the Royal Albert Hall. They have nothing but admiration for him and wish him the very best for his future."

Starkey himself addressed the situation, noting that he had suffered a serious medical emergency with blood clots in his right leg in January 2025, though he maintained this had fully healed and didn't affect his drumming. He expressed surprise and sadness that anyone would have issues with his performance after his decades of service to the band.

Prior to the official announcement, Starkey had hinted at his impending departure on social media with a pun-filled post suggesting Daltrey was unhappy with his "overplaying" and planned to "zak" him. The incident echoed previous tensions within The Who, as Daltrey had also had a contentious relationship with Keith Moon's initial replacement, Kenney Jones.

Starkey indicated he planned to take time off with his family while focusing on other projects, including the release of "Domino Bones" by his group Mantra Of The Cosmos (featuring Noel Gallagher) and completing his autobiography. As he noted philosophically, "29 years at any job is a good old run."