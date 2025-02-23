What is Zacky Vengeance's Net Worth?

Zacky Vengeance is an American musician who has a net worth of $18 million. Zacky Vengeance is best known as the rhythm guitarist and one of two remaining original members of the heavy metal band Avenged Sevenfold. With the band, he has recorded such albums as "Sounding the Seventh Trumpet" (2001), "City of Evil" (2005), "Nightmare" (2010), "Hail to the King" (2013), and "Life is But a Dream…" (2023). Avenged Sevenfold also recorded four original songs for the "Call of Duty: Black Ops" video game series.

Early Life

Zacky Vengeance was born as Zachary Baker on December 11, 1981 in Olympia, Washington. He later moved to Huntington Beach, California, where he attended Huntington Beach High School. Baker played baseball in high school. As a teenager, he taught himself how to play the guitar.

Avenged Sevenfold

In 1999, Baker formed the heavy metal band Avenged Sevenfold with his middle school friends James Sullivan, Matt Wendt, and Matt Sanders. The name of the band is a reference to the Biblical brothers Cain and Abel. For his stage name, Baker chose Zacky Vengeance, while Sanders chose M. Shadows and Sullivan became the Rev. Wendt soon left the group, and he was replaced by Justin Meacham, who took the stage name Justin Sane. In 2001, Avenged Sevenfold released its debut studio album, "Sounding the Seventh Trumpet." Not long after that, the band welcomed new lead guitarist Synyster Gates and bassist Johnny Christ and recorded the album "Waking the Fallen," which came out in 2003. Two years later, Avenged Sevenfold reached its widest audience yet with the album "City of Evil," which debuted at number 30 on the Billboard 200. The album launched some of the band's most popular songs, including "Bat Country." Avenged Sevenfold continued its success with its self-titled 2007 album, which debuted at number four on the Billboard 200.

In 2008, Avenged Sevenfold released a compilation album and live DVD entitled "Live in the LBC & Diamonds in the Rough." Two years after that, the band released its fifth studio album, "Nightmare"; it was the first recorded without the Rev, who had passed away in late 2009. A commercial success, the album debuted atop the Billboard 200. Avenged Sevenfold had another number-one album on the Billboard 200 with 2013's "Hail to the King," the band's only to feature drummer Arin Ilejay. The group's next album, 2016's "The Stage," marked the debut for new drummer Brooks Wackerman. Debuting at number four on the Billboard 200, the album earned a Grammy Award nomination for Best Rock Song for the title track. In 2018, Avenged Sevenfold released the EP "Black Reign," a compilation of all the group's original songs created for the "Call of Duty: Black Ops" video game series. The band went on to release its eighth studio album, "Life is But a Dream…," in 2023.

Signature Guitars

In 2005, Schecter Guitar Research made guitars for both Vengeance and his bandmate Synyster Gates. Based on Schecter's S-1 model, Vengeance's guitar has a Tune-o-matic bridge and bears the number "6661," which is the year Avenged Sevenfold formed, turned upside down and reversed. Another of Vengeance's signature guitars, called the Blade, features Avenged Sevenfold Deathbats across its body.

Personal Life & Real Estate

Vengeance has two sons named Tennessee and Ozzy.

In February 2016, Zacky paid $2.85 million for a mansion in Huntington Beach, California. He listed this home for sale in 2019 for $4.8 million, but ultimately did not find a buyer.