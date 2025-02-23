Last Updated: February 24, 2025
Category:
Richest CelebritiesRock Stars
Net Worth:
$18 Million
Birthdate:
Dec 11, 1981 (43 years old)
Birthplace:
Olympia
Gender:
Male
Height:
5 ft 8 in (1.73 m)
Profession:
Guitarist, Musician, Singer
Nationality:
United States of America
  1. What Is Zacky Vengeance's Net Worth?
  2. Early Life
  3. Avenged Sevenfold
  4. Signature Guitars
  5. Personal Life & Real Estate

What is Zacky Vengeance's Net Worth?

Zacky Vengeance is an American musician who has a net worth of $18 million. Zacky Vengeance is best known as the rhythm guitarist and one of two remaining original members of the heavy metal band Avenged Sevenfold. With the band, he has recorded such albums as "Sounding the Seventh Trumpet" (2001), "City of Evil" (2005), "Nightmare" (2010), "Hail to the King" (2013), and "Life is But a Dream…" (2023). Avenged Sevenfold also recorded four original songs for the "Call of Duty: Black Ops" video game series.

Early Life

Zacky Vengeance was born as Zachary Baker on December 11, 1981 in Olympia, Washington. He later moved to Huntington Beach, California, where he attended Huntington Beach High School. Baker played baseball in high school. As a teenager, he taught himself how to play the guitar.

Avenged Sevenfold

In 1999, Baker formed the heavy metal band Avenged Sevenfold with his middle school friends James Sullivan, Matt Wendt, and Matt Sanders. The name of the band is a reference to the Biblical brothers Cain and Abel. For his stage name, Baker chose Zacky Vengeance, while Sanders chose M. Shadows and Sullivan became the Rev. Wendt soon left the group, and he was replaced by Justin Meacham, who took the stage name Justin Sane. In 2001, Avenged Sevenfold released its debut studio album, "Sounding the Seventh Trumpet." Not long after that, the band welcomed new lead guitarist Synyster Gates and bassist Johnny Christ and recorded the album "Waking the Fallen," which came out in 2003. Two years later, Avenged Sevenfold reached its widest audience yet with the album "City of Evil," which debuted at number 30 on the Billboard 200. The album launched some of the band's most popular songs, including "Bat Country." Avenged Sevenfold continued its success with its self-titled 2007 album, which debuted at number four on the Billboard 200.

In 2008, Avenged Sevenfold released a compilation album and live DVD entitled "Live in the LBC & Diamonds in the Rough." Two years after that, the band released its fifth studio album, "Nightmare"; it was the first recorded without the Rev, who had passed away in late 2009. A commercial success, the album debuted atop the Billboard 200. Avenged Sevenfold had another number-one album on the Billboard 200 with 2013's "Hail to the King," the band's only to feature drummer Arin Ilejay. The group's next album, 2016's "The Stage," marked the debut for new drummer Brooks Wackerman. Debuting at number four on the Billboard 200, the album earned a Grammy Award nomination for Best Rock Song for the title track. In 2018, Avenged Sevenfold released the EP "Black Reign," a compilation of all the group's original songs created for the "Call of Duty: Black Ops" video game series. The band went on to release its eighth studio album, "Life is But a Dream…," in 2023.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Signature Guitars

In 2005, Schecter Guitar Research made guitars for both Vengeance and his bandmate Synyster Gates. Based on Schecter's S-1 model, Vengeance's guitar has a Tune-o-matic bridge and bears the number "6661," which is the year Avenged Sevenfold formed, turned upside down and reversed. Another of Vengeance's signature guitars, called the Blade, features Avenged Sevenfold Deathbats across its body.

Personal Life & Real Estate

Vengeance has two sons named Tennessee and Ozzy.

In February 2016, Zacky paid $2.85 million for a mansion in Huntington Beach, California. He listed this home for sale in 2019 for $4.8 million, but ultimately did not find a buyer.

All net worths are calculated using data drawn from public sources. When provided, we also incorporate private tips and feedback received from the celebrities or their representatives. While we work diligently to ensure that our numbers are as accurate as possible, unless otherwise indicated they are only estimates. We welcome all corrections and feedback using the button below.
Did we make a mistake?
Submit a correction suggestion and help us fix it!
Submit a Correction
Search
  1. M. Shadows Net Worth
    M.
    Shadows
  2. Johnny Christ Net Worth
    Johnny
    Christ
  3. Lars Frederiksen Net Worth
    Lars
    Frederiksen
  4. Ritchie Blackmore Net Worth
    Ritchie
    Blackmore
  5. Synyster Gates Net Worth
    Synyster
    Gates
  6. Roberta Flack Net Worth
    Roberta
    Flack
  7. Dan Bongino Net Worth
    Dan
    Bongino
  8. Lester Holt Net Worth
    Lester
    Holt
  9. John Amos Net Worth
    John
    Amos
  10. Jane Fonda Net Worth
    Jane
    Fonda
  11. Susan Lucci Net Worth
    Susan
    Lucci
  12. John Oliver Net Worth
    John
    Oliver
  13. Michael J. Fox Net Worth
    Michael
    J. Fox
  14. Ted Turner Net Worth
    Ted
    Turner
  15. Adrien Broner Net Worth
    Adrien
    Broner
  16. Ireland Baldwin Net Worth
    Ireland
    Baldwin